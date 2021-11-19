Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Dubs Big Fourth Sink Shorthanded Cavs

Posted: Nov 19, 2021

WRAP-UP

For three quarters, the Wine & Gold gave the NBA’s top squad all it could handle. But for the second straight night, the shorthanded Cavaliers simply ran out of gas down the stretch.

Cleveland led by 13 points after 36 minutes of play, but Steph Curry and Co. caught fire over the final 12 – outscoring the Cavs, 36-8, in the fourth quarter to take the 104-89 decision on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The list of walking wounded grew even larger headed into Thursday’s contest – with Cedi Osman (lower back spasms) as a late scratch, joining Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Lamar Stevens on the shelf for Cleveland.

But even with the Cavs cobbled-together lineup, they still put together three scrappy quarters of basketball before the league’s top defensive team turned up the heat in the final period – holding J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad to just 15 percent shooting, including an 0-for-7 mark from deep with six costly turnovers.

Curry was going in the opposite direction in that fourth quarter – netting 20 of his 40 points, going 8-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from deep over the final period.

The Wine & Gold were paced by Darius Garland, who finished with 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting, including 4-of-11 from deep, adding five assists and a pair of steals. On the negative side of the ledger, he and Ricky Rubio combined for 12 of Cleveland’s 20 miscues on the night.

Dean Wade followed up with a season-high 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-6 from long-distance, adding nine boards and five assists in the loss.

Kevin Love had another solid outing in his second game back – finishing with 17 points and seven boards in 21 minutes off the bench.

Rubio and Isaac Okoro each added 10 points apiece, but both struggled to shoot the ball – going a combined 8-for-25 from the field. Okoro added seven boards and Rubio, five assists. Each finished with a pair of steals.

The Wine & Gold shot 43 percent from the floor and just 56 percent from the stripe. Golden State had the advantage in points in the paint, 48-36, but Cleveland posted 21 second-chance points to the Warriors’ seven and outrebounded Steve Kerr’s squad, 42-34.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland shows off his moves and gets his defender to bite on a pump fake as DG goes past him and scores an open bucket.

TURNING POINT

One cursory look at the boxscore would explain the turning point of Thursday’s game. The Cavaliers simply couldn’t make a shot in the fourth quarter, and it seemed like Golden State couldn’t miss.

There were four ties and 12 lead-changes heading into the final period, but once the Warriors tied the game at 81-apiece with 8:32 to play, the game tilted Golden State’s way for good – closing the contest on a 23-8 run to seal the deal.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 12.5 … rebounds that reserve Ed Davis has averaged over his last two spot starts with the Cavaliers – grabbing 11 against Brooklyn and 14 more on Thursday night.

A 12th-year man from UNC, Davis – who also went 3-for-3 from the floor and swatted a pair of shots on Thursday – had played less than eight combined minutes before starting each of the last two games.

QUOTABLE

Dean Wade, on the Cavs fight on Thursday despite being so banged up …

"Obviously, we like to win. But we didn’t quit. Obviously, we were down a lot of bodies, but it didn’t matter. Everybody came out and competed for every minute. We could have easily folded, being down so many bodies. But we didn’t fold, and when we get those people back, we’re going to take a big step."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling to the Warriors on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold get a much-needed and well-earned three-day break over the weekend before the four-game homestand resumes on Monday night – when they welcome Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs welcome the scorching-hot Suns to town on Thanksgiving eve before wrapping up the extended stay with a visit from the Magic next Saturday night. Cleveland wraps up the month of November on the road – traveling to Dallas for a matchup with Luka Doncic and the Mavs one week from Monday.

Cavs vs. Warriors Postgame: Dean Wade + Darius Garland

Cavs forward Dean Wade and guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Warriors - November 18, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Warriors Postgame: Dean Wade + Darius Garland
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Warriors Postgame: Dean Wade + Darius Garland

Cavs forward Dean Wade and guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 19, 2021  |  06:57
Cavs vs. Warriors Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Warriors Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Warriors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Nov 18, 2021  |  09:07
Love Feeds DG for the And-One
Now Playing

Love Feeds DG for the And-One

Kevin Love bounces a pass in-stride to a cutting Darius Garland who scores while getting fouled to earn a trip to the line.
Nov 18, 2021  |  00:23
Wade's Tip-In Beats Third Quarter Buzzer
Now Playing

Wade's Tip-In Beats Third Quarter Buzzer

After a missed Tacko Fall free throw with under a second left in the third quarter, Dean Wade is right there to clean it up, tipping it up and in as the buzzer sounds.
Nov 18, 2021  |  00:21
Garland's No-Look Pass to Okoro
Now Playing

Garland's No-Look Pass to Okoro

Darius Garland keeps the highlights coming tonight, this one in the form of a no-look pass inside to Isaac Okoro who scores in the paint.
Nov 18, 2021  |  00:19
Davis Scores Three Straight Buckets for the Cavs
Now Playing

Davis Scores Three Straight Buckets for the Cavs

Ed Davis scores six consecutive points for the Cavs in the second quarter as the score remains close at half between Golden State and Cleveland.
Nov 18, 2021  |  00:33
Feat. Highlight: DG Dances on 'Em
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: DG Dances on 'Em

Darius Garland shows off his moves and gets his defender to bite on a pump fake as DG goes past him and scores an open bucket.
Nov 18, 2021  |  00:15
Rubio's Bounce Pass to Okoro
Now Playing

Rubio's Bounce Pass to Okoro

Ricky Rubio drives to the paint and draws a crowd and drops off a pass to Isaac Okoro who caches and scores inside.
Nov 18, 2021  |  00:07
Garland, Wade Help Cavs to Early Lead
Now Playing

Garland, Wade Help Cavs to Early Lead

Darius Garland and Dean Wade each hit a three pointer in the game's opening minutes to help give the Cavs an early 10-0 lead over Golden State.
Nov 18, 2021  |  00:21
Tags
Davis, Ed, Fall, Tacko, Garland, Darius, Love, Kevin, Okoro, Isaac

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Cavs vs. Warriors Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs vs. Warriors Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs vs Warriors Through the Lens

Cavs vs Warriors Through the Lens

Cavs vs. Nets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs vs. Nets Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter