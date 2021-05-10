Cavs Fall Despite Doncic Ejection

WRAP-UP

Luka Doncic is at the center of most Mavericks victories, but Dallas took both games in the home-and-home series without the MVP candidate making much of a difference.

Doncic handed out a season-low one assist on Friday night and got the heave-ho early in the third quarter on Sunday. It barely mattered as the Mavericks pulled away after intermission as they had in the previous contest – running Cleveland’s losing skid to 10 games with the 124-97 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On Friday night, it was Dallas’ bench that proved to be the deciding factor. The Cavs got better production from their reserves on Sunday, but their three frontline starters combined for just 16 points in the loss.

In fact, three of Cleveland’s five double-figure scorers came off the bench – with Brodric Thomas, Damyean Dotson and Mfiondu Kabengele combining for 37 of the Cavs’ 45 bench points on Sunday.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold with 24 points on Sunday, going 8-of-19 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 5-of-7 from the stripe – adding a team-high seven assists and three boards.

Kabengele, who arrived on a 10-day deal in early April, followed up with a career-high 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with four boards and a pair of boards.

Thomas finished with 13 points in 22 minutes of work off the bench – going 4-of-6 from the floor, drilling both three-pointers he attempted and registering the Cavaliers’ only two blocks of the night.

Isaac Okoro tallied double-figures for the eighth time in his last nine outings – finishing with 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting while dealing with foul trouble for much of the evening.

Dotson rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, chipping in with 10 points 4-of-10 shooting, adding a pair of assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench.

Tim Hardaway Jr. followed a strong showing on Friday night with another on Sunday – leading both teams with 25 points, going 9-of-13 from the floor, including 7-of-11 from long-range. Josh Richardson followed up with 20 points.

Luka tallied 15 points, five boards and five assists before being ejected in the third.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.