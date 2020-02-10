Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Clippers Clobber Cavs in Cleveland

Posted: Feb 10, 2020

WRAP-UP

The heavyweight Clippers got smashed by 27 points on Saturday night in Minnesota. On Sunday night, they took it out of the Wine & Gold.

Andre Drummond’s Cleveland debut didn’t exactly go as planned, as Los Angeles jumped on the Cavaliers early and never let up – running away with the 133-92 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavs 12th straight loss on their home floor and worst home defeat in franchise history.

This one was never in question. The Clippers scored at least 34 points through each of the first three quarters and, for good measure, held the Cavaliers to just 19 in the fourth – taking their second lopsided decision over Cleveland this season.

The crowd was geared up for Andre Drummond’s first appearance in a Cavaliers uniform after being acquired at the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon – arriving from Detroit in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round pick.

Individually, Drummond was solid – leading the Cavaliers with 19 points and both squads with 14 rebounds. The league’s leading rebounder was 7-of-17 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, grabbing half of his boards off the offensive glass and adding three assists, a pair of steals and Cleveland’s lone blocked shot.

Lou Williams, getting the start for Doc Rivers squad, led both teams with 25 points – going 8-of-14 from the floor and 8-of-10 from the stripe. Paul George, who was injured in the previous meeting between these two teams, added 22 points on 5-of-8 shooting from long-range.

But even with Williams in the starting lineup, the Clippers second unit still managed to outscore Cleveland’s reserves, 57-37.

Cleveland’s second-leading scorer on Sunday came off the bench – with Kevin Porter Jr. finishing with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding four boards, three assists and a steal.

Collin Sexton pitched in with 13 points and three assists, but like his starting backcourt mate, struggled shooting the ball. Sexton was just 4-of-13 on the night; Garland finished 3-of-11 and missed all four three-point attempts, but did manage to lead the Cavs with six assists.

Kevin Love was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, chipping in with 10 points and nine boards on 3-of-8 shooting, adding two assists and a steal in the loss.

HIGHLIGHT

Newly acquired Andre Drummond and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. both get up for must-see slam dunks.

TURNING POINT

Even without the game’s greatest two-way player – Kawhi Leonard – this one got away from the Wine & Gold early.

The Clippers scored the game’s first six points and took their first double-digit lead less than halfway through the first quarter on Paul George’s three-pointer to make it 18-8. The Cavs cut it back (briefly) to single-figures, but the Clippers poured it back on – extending their lead to 17 in the first quarter.

By intermission, L.A. had led by as many as 27 points. In the second half, that lead ballooned to as much as 45. Sunday’s loss was Cleveland’s third 40-point defeat this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

43, 403 … double-doubles that Andre Drummond has posted – this year and over the course of his career, respectively.

The 43 this season lead the league; his 403 are the most in the NBA since the 2012-13 season, 88 more such games than the next-closest player, Russell Westbrook.

QUOTABLE

Coach John Beilein, on Sunday’s loss to the Clippers …

”The Clippers were really good today and we weren’t. They came in here angry after that Minnesota loss yesterday and certainly, I knew when I saw Lou Williams in the starting lineup, they’re about to play Philadelphia and Boston and they didn’t want to let this one get away. So, they came in strong and we were not good and way out of sync in so many ways. While it is not acceptable to us, it’s understandable given the new dynamic of our team.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers close out the 2019-20 season’s unofficial first half on Wednesday night, welcoming the last squad they beat in Cleveland – the Atlanta Hawks – to town in the final game before the All-Star Break.

Cleveland starts the season’s final 30-game stretch next Friday night – hitting the road for a back-to-back against the Wizards and Heat before returning home for a pair against Miami and Philadelphia.

Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Porter Jr. spoke with the media following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Clippers - February 9, 2020

Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Porter Jr. spoke with the media following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 9, 2020  |  03:18
Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Andre Drummond
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Andre Drummond

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond spoke with the media following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 9, 2020  |  06:58
Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 9, 2020  |  03:38
Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Coach Beilein
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Clippers Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 9, 2020  |  06:06
GAME RECAP: Clippers 133, Cavaliers 92
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Clippers 133, Cavaliers 92

Lou Williams scores 25 points and grabs 5 rebounds in LA's dominant win over Cleveland 133-92.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:01
KPJ Earns And-One On Fastbreak Lay-Up Through Contact
Now Playing

KPJ Earns And-One On Fastbreak Lay-Up Through Contact

Kevin Porter Jr. knocks the ball loose and nearly posterizes his defender in transition, but is still able to hit the shot through a foul.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:11
KPJ with Another Dunk!
Now Playing

KPJ with Another Dunk!

Darius Garland finds a soaring Kevin Porter Jr. who throws down the ally-oop.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:11
Porter Jr. Shows Off Ball Handling Skills
Now Playing

Porter Jr. Shows Off Ball Handling Skills

Kevin Porter Jr. scores on a lay-up after a slew of nice moves with the ball in his hands.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:09
KPJ's Acrobatic Shot
Now Playing

KPJ's Acrobatic Shot

Kevin Porter Jr. hits a wild, off-balance shot while falling out of bounds against the Clippers.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:10
Drummond Dunks on One End, Blocks Shot on the Other
Now Playing

Drummond Dunks on One End, Blocks Shot on the Other

Andre Drummond converts a dunk on offense then blocks a Clippers shot attempt on the other end right after.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:16
Sexton's Drive to the Hoop for Two
Now Playing

Sexton's Drive to the Hoop for Two

Collin Sexton goes to the hoop and scores with his right hand against the Clippers.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:09
DG's Floater is True
Now Playing

DG's Floater is True

Darius Garland gets around his defender and nails a mid-range floater early in the third quarter.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:11
Drummond Powers Into the Paint and Scores
Now Playing

Drummond Powers Into the Paint and Scores

Andre Drummond takes a dribble and shows off his strength while getting into the painted are to score on his defender.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:10
Feat. Highlight: CLE's Dunk Contest
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: CLE's Dunk Contest

The Cavs put on their own mini-dunk contest against the Clippers on Sunday. First, Andre Drummond throws down a one-handed ally-oop slam then Kevin Porter Jr. gets the steal and break out the windmill for a fastbreak show.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:27
Zo's Slick Euro-Step
Now Playing

Zo's Slick Euro-Step

Alzonfo McKinnie takes the pass and puts on a nice euro-step move to get free from his defender and score at the rim.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:10
McKinnie Cleans Up the Miss Underneath
Now Playing

McKinnie Cleans Up the Miss Underneath

Alfonzo McKinnie cleans up a Cavs miss with a basket in the paint in the second quarter against the Clippers.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:10
KPJ's Fastbreak Windmill Slam
Now Playing

KPJ's Fastbreak Windmill Slam

Kevin Porter Jr. steals the ball on defense and delivers a jaw-dropping windmill dunk on the fast-break.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:14
Drummond's Monster One-Handed Dunk
Now Playing

Drummond's Monster One-Handed Dunk

Cedi Osman throws an ally-oop to Andre Drummond who throws it down it a massive one-handed dunk.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:22
Garland's Bounce Pass to a Wide-Open Sexton
Now Playing

Garland's Bounce Pass to a Wide-Open Sexton

After a Clippers basket, Darius Garland bounces a pass to a wide open Collin Sexton who makes an easy lay-up.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:15
Drummond's First Points as a Cavalier
Now Playing

Drummond's First Points as a Cavalier

Kevin Love makes a nice pass inside to Andre Drummond who scores his first basket in a Cavs jersey.
Feb 9, 2020  |  00:09
