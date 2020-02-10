Clippers Clobber Cavs in Cleveland

WRAP-UP

The heavyweight Clippers got smashed by 27 points on Saturday night in Minnesota. On Sunday night, they took it out of the Wine & Gold.

Andre Drummond’s Cleveland debut didn’t exactly go as planned, as Los Angeles jumped on the Cavaliers early and never let up – running away with the 133-92 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavs 12th straight loss on their home floor and worst home defeat in franchise history.

This one was never in question. The Clippers scored at least 34 points through each of the first three quarters and, for good measure, held the Cavaliers to just 19 in the fourth – taking their second lopsided decision over Cleveland this season.

The crowd was geared up for Andre Drummond’s first appearance in a Cavaliers uniform after being acquired at the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon – arriving from Detroit in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round pick.

Individually, Drummond was solid – leading the Cavaliers with 19 points and both squads with 14 rebounds. The league’s leading rebounder was 7-of-17 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, grabbing half of his boards off the offensive glass and adding three assists, a pair of steals and Cleveland’s lone blocked shot.

Lou Williams, getting the start for Doc Rivers squad, led both teams with 25 points – going 8-of-14 from the floor and 8-of-10 from the stripe. Paul George, who was injured in the previous meeting between these two teams, added 22 points on 5-of-8 shooting from long-range.

But even with Williams in the starting lineup, the Clippers second unit still managed to outscore Cleveland’s reserves, 57-37.

Cleveland’s second-leading scorer on Sunday came off the bench – with Kevin Porter Jr. finishing with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding four boards, three assists and a steal.

Collin Sexton pitched in with 13 points and three assists, but like his starting backcourt mate, struggled shooting the ball. Sexton was just 4-of-13 on the night; Garland finished 3-of-11 and missed all four three-point attempts, but did manage to lead the Cavs with six assists.

Kevin Love was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, chipping in with 10 points and nine boards on 3-of-8 shooting, adding two assists and a steal in the loss.