Barnes Buzzer-Beater Stuns Cavs

WRAP-UP

If nothing else, Saturday’s contest in Sacramento has to go down as the weirdest, wildest ending of the season. Unfortunately, the Wine & Gold were at the wrong end of it.

When the smoke cleared on the game’s bizarre close, the Cavaliers had dropped their second decision to the Kings in the past six days – a 100-98 heartbreaker at the Golden 1 Center.

There were 11 lead-changes on the night, including three in the fourth quarter. All three came in the final 6.2 seconds.

After Lamar Stevens gave the Cavs a two-point lead, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox scored on a driving layup and was fouled by Collin Sexton, hitting the free throw to give the Kings a one-point edge at the 6.2 mark.

On Cleveland’s next possession, Sexton took the in-bounds pass and went the length of the floor. His layup attempt was off target, but a review showed that Richaun Holmes swatted it off the backboard.

Goaltending was called, giving Cleveland the lead, but the officials also placed 1.6 back on the clock.

Without a timeout, the Kings went from the opposite baseline. Fox fired a baseball pass to Harrison Barnes, who waiting beyond the three-point arc, made the catch and drilled the game-winning turnaround 26-footer at the buzzer.

Barnes heroics spoiled Sexton’s comeback after missing the previous two games with a sore hamstring – as he led the Cavaliers with 26 points in the loss, going 11-of-24 from the floor, adding six boards, four assists and a pair of steals.

Darius Garland followed up with 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting, adding three boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Larry Nance Jr. had another solid all-around floor game – filling in at the 5 with Jarrett Allen missing Saturday’s game with a concussion suffered on Friday in L.A. Nance led Cleveland with nine rebounds, adding 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with a team-high five assists and two of the Cavs 11 steals.

Despite being on the second night of a back-to-back, J.B. Bickerstaff went with an eight-man rotation and it paid off.

Dean Wade was very good off the bench – finishing with 13 points and six boards, going 4-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep, adding two assists and a pair of steals. Damyean Dotson was rock-solid as well, going 4-of-5 from the floor for nine points to go with five boards and four assists. Lamar Stevens added six points, four boards and a steal – hitting both field goal attempts in 14 minutes of work.

Sacramento’s Fox led both teams with 36 points – his fourth straight game of 30-plus, a streak he began last week in Cleveland – going 15-of-24 from the floor, also leading both squads with six assists, adding two blocks and a steal.

