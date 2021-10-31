Suns Burn Road-Weary Cavs

WRAP-UP

Saturday’s contest in Phoenix might’ve been a matter of the Cavs’ five-game road trip – including four games in six nights against the Western Conference’s heaviest hitters – finally catching up to them.

One night after having their three-game win streak snapped in L.A., the Cavaliers ran out to an early double-digit lead over Phoenix. But the well-rested Suns hit the gas just before halftime, were red-hot to start the second half and held Cleveland off down the stretch for the 101-92 decision at the Footprint Center.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad jumped on Phoenix early, taking a 14-point edge with 8:50 to play in the first half. But the Cavs, playing the second half of a back-to-back, seemed to run out of steam and the Sun, who hadn’t played since Wednesday, found their rhythm – closing the second quarter on a 22-4 run and taking a halftime lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Cavs struggled from the floor – connecting on just 40 percent, 32 percent from long-range – and made just seven trips to the line. Turnovers plagued Cleveland on Saturday night, with Phoenix converting 19 Cleveland miscues in 18 points. On the night, the Suns outscored the Cavs on the fastbreak, 24-11.

Realizing his team was fatigued from a rugged week out West, Coach Bickerstaff gave 10 players at least 15 minutes of work on Saturday. In the loss, Cedi Osman led the squad in scoring and Kevin Love in rebounding, both off the bench.

Cedi finished with a season-best 20 points, going 7-of-15 from the floor, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, adding three boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Love grabbed a season-high 12 boards and was one of three Cavaliers with 11 points, joining Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen was 3-of-5 from the floor; Garland led Cleveland with five assists.

Collin Sexton chipped in with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, but like Garland, he committed six turnovers on the night.

For the first time in his very young career, Evan Mobley struggled to make an imprint – finishing with just two points, his first game under double-figures, on 1-of-6 shooting, adding four boards and four assists.

Devin Booker led all scorers with 27 points, going 9-of-20 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the stripe. DeAndre Ayton doubled-up with 17 points and 12 boards, going 8-of-10 from the floor to go with a pair of steals.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.