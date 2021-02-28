Cavs Extend Win Streak in OT

WRAP-UP

During their three-game win streak, the Cavaliers have had no shortage of heroes – and that was the case again on Saturday night in Philly.

From Collin Sexton to Dean Wade to Darius Garland to Damyean Dotson, the Wine & Gold gutted one out – dropping the Conference-leading Sixers for the second time this season with a 112-109 overtime decision.

Garland’s game was a perfect snapshot of the Cavaliers’ effort – struggling through the first four quarters of a slugfest before exploding in overtime, netting 11 of his 25 points in the extra session. In the OT, the sophomore guard was 3-of-4 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe.

The Cavaliers led almost the entire night, fighting off a late Sixers’ push in regulation and pulling away in overtime – running off their third consecutive win on the heels of a 10-game losing streak.

Cleveland also fought off a monster night from All-Star big man Joel Embiid, who led both teams with 42 points and 13 rebounds.

But while the Sixers didn’t get much besides Embiid’s big night and a 24-point effort from Ben Simmons, the Cavs got contributions across their lineup.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 28 points, going 11-for-27 from the floor to go with five boards, three assists and three steals.

Isaac Okoro notched a career-high 15 points, going 6-of-9 from the floor to go with eight boards, three assists and three steals before fouling out early in overtime.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up for the seventh straight game, finishing with 14 points and 10 boards.

Dean Wade, inserted into the starting lineup to start the three-game win streak, grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds to go with six points in the win.

Saturday’s overtime win wasn’t a thing of beauty for either team. The Cavs shot 42 percent from the floor and scored just 36 points in the final two quarters of regulation. But Cleveland did the dirty work and hit the shots that counted – piling up 62 points in the paint and going 5-of-9 from the floor and 10-of-13 from the stripe in overtime.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.