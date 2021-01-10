Road-Weary Cavs Fall in Milwaukee

WRAP-UP

The story of Saturday’s matchup isn’t a complicated one – the banged-up Cavaliers were simply out of bodies – and out of gas – wrapping up the longest roadie of the first half with a valiant effort that came up just short.

The Wine & Gold – playing without their regular starting backcourt, for starters – could have folded at any point, clawing back repeatedly before Milwaukee simply wore Cleveland down late to take the 100-90 decision at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Cavaliers – playing without both Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, along with Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler – fell behind by double-digits early and climbed uphill the rest of the night.

In fairness to the Bucks, they were without the reigning two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo – out with back spasms.

Andre Drummond continued his outstanding start to the season with a monster night – finishing with 26 points and a NBA-season-best 24 boards, going 11-of-23 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the stripe, adding three assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Damyean Dotson, getting his second straight start at the point, added a season-high 21 points on 8-for-17 shooting, handing out a game-high eight assists in the process.

Larry Nance Jr. notched 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from long-range, adding three boards, two assists and four steals.

With the Greek Freak on the shelf, Khris Middleton picked up the scoring slack for Milwaukee, leading both teams with 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Bobby Portis doubled-up with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.