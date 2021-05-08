Slow First Half Sinks Cavs in Dallas

WRAP-UP

The good news on Friday was that the Cavaliers didn’t suffer the third-quarter blues. The bad news was that they went into it down by 25.

The Wine & Gold got back on the road, but the results weren’t much different than those on the homestand – dropping their ninth straight, a 110-90 decision on Friday night in Dallas.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s shorthanded squad actually outscored Dallas, 53-48, after intermission. But Cleveland also scored just 19 and 18 points in the opening two periods – shooting 31 percent from the floor before the break.

The red-hot Mavericks – now winners of 9 of their last 12 – came into Friday’s contest with some serious postseason implications on the line – locked in a three-way fight with the Lakers and Blazers for what’s turned out to be the coveted 6th seed out West.

The Cavaliers continued to limp towards the finish line and have now dropped three straight double-digit decisions to Dallas – the team they’ll face on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After having his streak of 20-plus point games snapped at 15 on Wednesday night against Portland, Collin Sexton got right back to business, leading Cleveland with 27 points, going 9-of-18 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the stripe, adding four boards and four assists.

Cedi Osman tallied double-figures in his fifth straight game, following up with 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting, adding five boards and a team-high seven assists.

Isaac Okoro also got back into the double-figure scoring mark after an off-night against the Blazers – finishing with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep to go with five boards.

Unfortunately, that trio comprised the entire group of Cavaliers in double-figure scoring. The Mavs actually only had three players in double-figures themselves, led by Luka Doncic’s 24-point, eight-rebound evening.

But Rick Carlisle’s bench boasted a 40-12 edge over Cleveland’s second unit, which proved to be one of the biggest differences the game.

