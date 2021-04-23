Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Late Surge Lifts Hornets Past Cavs

Posted: Apr 23, 2021

WRAP-UP

A big part of a team’s growth process is figuring out how to close out games. In that respect, the young Cavaliers are still growing.

In the closing moments of a see-saw affair in which Charlotte took a late lead, Cleveland got back to within three with three minutes to play, but the Hornets went on a quick 7-0 run that gave them just enough breathing space to pull away and avoid the season sweep – taking the 108-102 win on Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

Three Hornets starters notched 25 points apiece and, as a team, committed just five turnovers. The Cavs shot 51 percent from the floor and out-rebounded Charlotte, 47-39. In the end, the Hornets’ late push was the tale of the tape.

Cleveland got another strong night from its starting backcourt.

Collin Sexton led all scorers with 28 points, going 11-for-19 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from deep, adding seven boards, a pair of assists and a steal despite battling foul issues for most of the night.

Darius Garland was just as good – adding 27 points and a team-high six assists, going 12-for-20 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of steals.

Jarrett Allen was perfect in six attempts from the floor, finishing with 15 points to go with a team-best nine boards.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavs starters in double-figures with 12 points, going 3-of-7 from long-range, 3-of-11 from the floor overall, adding five boards and a pair of assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 10 points off the bench, going 5-of-5 from the floor to go with five boards, a pair of assists and the squad’s only blocked shot. Matthew Dellavedova led Cleveland with seven assists.

Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier notched 25 points apiece for Charlotte, with Bridges adding a game-high 10 boards in the win.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland hit Jarrett Allen with a left handed no-look dime in the firs quarter, the Allen catches and throws down.

TURNING POINT

Friday’s contest was tight throughout, with six ties and 13 lead-changes before Charlotte took a one-point lead on Jalen McDaniels tip-in with 6:09 left in regulation.

It stayed close from there, and the Wine & Gold were within three when Kevin Love drained a triple with 3:21 to play to make it 98-95.

But as he’s done to his hometown team many times before, Terry Rozier drilled a dagger to key a 7-0 Hornets run to give them their first double-digit lead of the night – and enough room to ice the win.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - .826 … combined shooting percentage – 19-for-23 – for the Cavaliers big man combination of Jarrett Allen and Isaiah Hartenstein over the past two games.

Both were a combined 11-for-11 from the field on Friday. Over the two-game stretch, Allen is 10-of-12; Hartenstein, 9-for-11.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Friday night’s loss in Charlotte …

"I thought there were things we did defensively really well and there were opportunities offensively where we share the ball and made each other better. But they made shots, and some really timely shots down the stretch that bit us in the butt. Our guys were in the right spots, but they were just able to knock down shots."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After leaving Tobacco Road, the Cavaliers close out their last extended trip of the season and won’t play multiple road games the rest of the way after the upcoming back-to-back.

Unfortunately, that back-to-back won’t be easy – taking on two of the hottest teams in the East: traveling to D.C. for a Sunday night showdown with Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Wizards followed by a Monday night meeting in the Sunshine State against the Raptors.

Cleveland comes home to close out the month of April, welcoming the Magic to town on Wednesday followed by a rematch with the Wizards next Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Hornets

The Cavs traveled to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Friday night to start a three game homestand. Check out the highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs at Hornets - April 23, 2021

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Hornets
Now Playing

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs at Hornets

The Cavs traveled to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Friday night to start a three game homestand. Check out the highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Apr 23, 2021  |  04:29
Collin Sexton (28 points) Highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets
Now Playing

Collin Sexton (28 points) Highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets

Collin Sexton recorded 28 points on Friday night in Charlotte against the Hornets.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:01
Garland Extends the Cavs Lead in the Fourth
Now Playing

Garland Extends the Cavs Lead in the Fourth

Darius Garland scores at the rim and hits a long three ball to extend the Cavaliers lead over the Hornets in the fourth quarter.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:24
Hartenstein Finds Nance for the Flush
Now Playing

Hartenstein Finds Nance for the Flush

The Cavs frontcourt connects for a nice looking play in the fourth, as Isaiah Hartenstein bounces a pass to Larry Nance Jr. who finishes the play with a dunk.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:11
Garland Cuts and Scores
Now Playing

Garland Cuts and Scores

Darius Garland cuts inside from the three point line, gets around a defender, and scores at the rim.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:11
Allen's Late Dunk off DG's Feed
Now Playing

Allen's Late Dunk off DG's Feed

Darius Garland fires a pass inside to a wide open Jarrett Allen who catches and dunks home with just seconds left in the first half.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:17
Wade Dunks on the Break
Now Playing

Wade Dunks on the Break

Darius Garland hands off a pass to Dean Wade on the fast break, as Wade dunks with two hands against the Hornets.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:10
Delly's Droppin' Dimes in the Second Quarter
Now Playing

Delly's Droppin' Dimes in the Second Quarter

Matthew Dellavedova drops a pair of assists off in the second quarter- one to Collin Sexton and one to Isaish Hartenstein.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:19
Feat. Highlight: DG's No-Look Dime
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: DG's No-Look Dime

Darius Garland hit Jarrett Allen with a left handed no-look dime in the firs quarter, the Allen catches and throws down.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:15
Allen Scores First Four Points of Game
Now Playing

Allen Scores First Four Points of Game

Jarrett Allen scores the first four points of the game by slamming home a dunk and banking home a lay-up early against Charlotte.
Apr 23, 2021  |  00:21
Allen, Jarrett, Dellavedova, Matthew, Garland, Darius, Hartenstein, Isaiah, Love, Kevin

Cavs at Hornets Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs at Hornets Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs at Hornets Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs at Hornets Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs at Hornets Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavs at Hornets Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

