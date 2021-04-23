Late Surge Lifts Hornets Past Cavs

WRAP-UP

A big part of a team’s growth process is figuring out how to close out games. In that respect, the young Cavaliers are still growing.

In the closing moments of a see-saw affair in which Charlotte took a late lead, Cleveland got back to within three with three minutes to play, but the Hornets went on a quick 7-0 run that gave them just enough breathing space to pull away and avoid the season sweep – taking the 108-102 win on Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

Three Hornets starters notched 25 points apiece and, as a team, committed just five turnovers. The Cavs shot 51 percent from the floor and out-rebounded Charlotte, 47-39. In the end, the Hornets’ late push was the tale of the tape.

Cleveland got another strong night from its starting backcourt.

Collin Sexton led all scorers with 28 points, going 11-for-19 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from deep, adding seven boards, a pair of assists and a steal despite battling foul issues for most of the night.

Darius Garland was just as good – adding 27 points and a team-high six assists, going 12-for-20 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of steals.

Jarrett Allen was perfect in six attempts from the floor, finishing with 15 points to go with a team-best nine boards.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavs starters in double-figures with 12 points, going 3-of-7 from long-range, 3-of-11 from the floor overall, adding five boards and a pair of assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 10 points off the bench, going 5-of-5 from the floor to go with five boards, a pair of assists and the squad’s only blocked shot. Matthew Dellavedova led Cleveland with seven assists.

Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier notched 25 points apiece for Charlotte, with Bridges adding a game-high 10 boards in the win.

