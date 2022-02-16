Hawks Pull Away Late, Cool Off Cavs

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

Darius Garland put together his third solid performance in a row, netting a team-high 30 and handing out eight assists. Evan Mobley put together a complete game, securing a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. Kevin Love also reached the 20-point mark, scoring 21 total points on seven made threes. Love had 14 in the first quarter alone. Trae Young scored a game-high 41 points.

The Wine & Gold fell to the Hawks tonight, dropping their second straight heading into the All-Star Break. In what was a close, back-and-fourth game throughout, the Hawks pulled away late and took the decision, 126-116. Atlanta shot 54 percent as a team and went 24-27 from the line; Trae Young shot 13 free throws himself while the entire Cavs roster shot 12. The Cavs did make 16 triples and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds.

WRAP-UP

Cleveland is about to have an incredible weekend – hosting the 71st annual NBA All-Star Game with several members of the home squad participating in the festivities, including a pair of first-time All-Stars.

It’s also a good time for the young Cavaliers to take a few days off to adjust to their new life – going from hunters to hunted over the course of a thrilling 58-game sprint to start the season.

All that comes against the backdrop of the Wine & Gold’s second straight loss heading to the Break – a 124-116 defeat to the Hawks on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena in a game that was tight throughout.

Both teams shot the ball well on Tuesday night – the Hawks at 54 percent, draining 14 triples; the Cavaliers, 51 percent, hitting on 16 bombs. But Atlanta attempted 27 free throws, including 13 by Trae Young – one more than Cleveland attempted as a team – connecting on 24 in what proved to be the difference.

Young would lead all scorers with 41 points – going 13-for-22 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range and 11-of-13 from the stripe – as the Hawks took the second of three games in the season series, with one more meeting slated for March 31.

Darius Garland, who’ll be making his first All-Star appearance this weekend alongside Young, led the Wine & Gold with 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting, going 4-of-10 from long-range to go with a team-best eight assists, a steal and blocked shot.

Prized rookie Evan Mobley – who’ll be part of both the Rising Stars game on Friday night and the Skills Challenge on Saturday – followed up with 22 points and a team-high 10 boards, going 9-of-16 from the floor, adding four assists, a game-best four steals and a block in his 13th double-double of the season.

Kevin Love came off the bench to notch 21 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, adding seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

Jarrett Allen – who’ll participate in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night and was recently named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, suiting up for an injured James Harden on Sunday – was the only other Cavalier in double-figures on Tuesday, finishing with 14 points, seven boards and four assists.

The Cavaliers dominated Atlanta on second-chance scoring, 25-11, but the Hawks outran Cleveland on the break, 16-8.

