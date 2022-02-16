Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Hawks Pull Away Late, Cool Off Cavs

Posted: Feb 15, 2022

WRAP-UP

Cleveland is about to have an incredible weekend – hosting the 71st annual NBA All-Star Game with several members of the home squad participating in the festivities, including a pair of first-time All-Stars.

It’s also a good time for the young Cavaliers to take a few days off to adjust to their new life – going from hunters to hunted over the course of a thrilling 58-game sprint to start the season.

All that comes against the backdrop of the Wine & Gold’s second straight loss heading to the Break – a 124-116 defeat to the Hawks on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena in a game that was tight throughout.

Both teams shot the ball well on Tuesday night – the Hawks at 54 percent, draining 14 triples; the Cavaliers, 51 percent, hitting on 16 bombs. But Atlanta attempted 27 free throws, including 13 by Trae Young – one more than Cleveland attempted as a team – connecting on 24 in what proved to be the difference.

Young would lead all scorers with 41 points – going 13-for-22 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range and 11-of-13 from the stripe – as the Hawks took the second of three games in the season series, with one more meeting slated for March 31.

Darius Garland, who’ll be making his first All-Star appearance this weekend alongside Young, led the Wine & Gold with 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting, going 4-of-10 from long-range to go with a team-best eight assists, a steal and blocked shot.

Prized rookie Evan Mobley – who’ll be part of both the Rising Stars game on Friday night and the Skills Challenge on Saturday – followed up with 22 points and a team-high 10 boards, going 9-of-16 from the floor, adding four assists, a game-best four steals and a block in his 13th double-double of the season.

Kevin Love came off the bench to notch 21 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, adding seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

Jarrett Allen – who’ll participate in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night and was recently named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, suiting up for an injured James Harden on Sunday – was the only other Cavalier in double-figures on Tuesday, finishing with 14 points, seven boards and four assists.

The Cavaliers dominated Atlanta on second-chance scoring, 25-11, but the Hawks outran Cleveland on the break, 16-8.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland takes his time and drives inside past his defender, where he puts up a one-legged fadeaway that drops in to convert this tough basket.

TURNING POINT

Tuesday’s contest was close throughout. Neither team led by double-digits at any point and there were 10 ties and 16 lead-changes.

None of those 16 lead-changes occurred in the fourth quarter, however. Atlanta took an early seven-point lead in the final period, but Cleveland closed quickly, with Cedi Osman’s three-pointer getting the Cavs to within one, 99-98, with 9:17 to play.

But the Hawks answered with a 6-0 run – giving themselves just enough breathing space to keep Cleveland at bay the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 … players in NBA history who have accumulated at least 14,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 1,400 three-pointers: Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, LeBron James and Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

Love surpassed the 14,000-point mark with a 4-for-5 first quarter on Tuesday night in his 12th game with at least 20 points off the bench this year, with a 35-point, 11-rebound effort in a reserve role in his last meeting against Atlanta.

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After what promises to be a spectacular All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the Wine & Gold gear up for the 24-game homestretch – beginning with a road matchup with the Pistons on the other end of the Break.

The Cavaliers then return home for the final two games of February – welcoming the Wizards and Timberwolves to town.

