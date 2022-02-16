Hawks Pull Away Late, Cool Off Cavs

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Cleveland is about to have an incredible weekend – hosting the 71st annual NBA All-Star Game with several members of the home squad participating in the festivities, including a pair of first-time All-Stars.
It’s also a good time for the young Cavaliers to take a few days off to adjust to their new life – going from hunters to hunted over the course of a thrilling 58-game sprint to start the season.
All that comes against the backdrop of the Wine & Gold’s second straight loss heading to the Break – a 124-116 defeat to the Hawks on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena in a game that was tight throughout.
Both teams shot the ball well on Tuesday night – the Hawks at 54 percent, draining 14 triples; the Cavaliers, 51 percent, hitting on 16 bombs. But Atlanta attempted 27 free throws, including 13 by Trae Young – one more than Cleveland attempted as a team – connecting on 24 in what proved to be the difference.
Young would lead all scorers with 41 points – going 13-for-22 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range and 11-of-13 from the stripe – as the Hawks took the second of three games in the season series, with one more meeting slated for March 31.
Darius Garland, who’ll be making his first All-Star appearance this weekend alongside Young, led the Wine & Gold with 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting, going 4-of-10 from long-range to go with a team-best eight assists, a steal and blocked shot.
Prized rookie Evan Mobley – who’ll be part of both the Rising Stars game on Friday night and the Skills Challenge on Saturday – followed up with 22 points and a team-high 10 boards, going 9-of-16 from the floor, adding four assists, a game-best four steals and a block in his 13th double-double of the season.
Kevin Love came off the bench to notch 21 points, going 7-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, adding seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
Jarrett Allen – who’ll participate in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night and was recently named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, suiting up for an injured James Harden on Sunday – was the only other Cavalier in double-figures on Tuesday, finishing with 14 points, seven boards and four assists.
The Cavaliers dominated Atlanta on second-chance scoring, 25-11, but the Hawks outran Cleveland on the break, 16-8.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland takes his time and drives inside past his defender, where he puts up a one-legged fadeaway that drops in to convert this tough basket.
Tuesday’s contest was close throughout. Neither team led by double-digits at any point and there were 10 ties and 16 lead-changes.
None of those 16 lead-changes occurred in the fourth quarter, however. Atlanta took an early seven-point lead in the final period, but Cleveland closed quickly, with Cedi Osman’s three-pointer getting the Cavs to within one, 99-98, with 9:17 to play.
But the Hawks answered with a 6-0 run – giving themselves just enough breathing space to keep Cleveland at bay the rest of the way.
4 … players in NBA history who have accumulated at least 14,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 1,400 three-pointers: Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, LeBron James and Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.
Love surpassed the 14,000-point mark with a 4-for-5 first quarter on Tuesday night in his 12th game with at least 20 points off the bench this year, with a 35-point, 11-rebound effort in a reserve role in his last meeting against Atlanta.
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
After what promises to be a spectacular All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the Wine & Gold gear up for the 24-game homestretch – beginning with a road matchup with the Pistons on the other end of the Break.
The Cavaliers then return home for the final two games of February – welcoming the Wizards and Timberwolves to town.