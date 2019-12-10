Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Can't Rally in Beantown

Posted: Dec 09, 2019

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers came alive late in the third quarter on Monday night in Boston. Unfortunately, they were already too deep in the hole.

Cleveland closed the third with a 14-2 run to cut into Boston’s 29-point lead, but used up most of their energy in that stretch – as Boston pulled away late to take the 110-88 decision and send the Wine & Gold to their seventh-straight loss.

The Celtics shot 58 percent from the floor, 56 percent from deep and featured all five starters in double-figures in the win. Cleveland, on the other hand, struggled to fill the cylinder – shooting just 40 percent from the floor, 23 percent from deep and 47 percent from the stripe.

Aside from his own struggles from the free throw line, Tristan Thompson was outstanding on Monday – doubling-up with 17 points and a team-high 11 boards, going 8-of-11 from the floor in the loss.

Cleveland’s other four starters were a combined 12-of-42 from the floor.

Jordan Clarkson had his best game in a couple weeks – coming off the bench to tally 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-8 from long-distance to go with three boards, three assists and a steal.

Kevin Porter Jr. didn’t reach double-figure scoring, but he played a solid floor game – notably after intermission – finishing with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding two boards, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 23 minutes of work.

Kevin Love finished with 10 boards, but he struggled from the floor – finishing with seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Kemba Walker led both squads with 22 points for Boston – saving his best for last, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the final quarter.

HIGHLIGHT

Kevin Porter Jr. finds Jordan Clarkson with the precision pass in the second frame of Tuesday's game in Boston.

TURNING POINT

The Wine & Gold were down a baker’s dozen at half against a Boston squad that hadn’t lost on its home floor all season. But things got out of hand in the early moments of the second stanza.

Jayson Tatum started the scoring with a finger-roll to put the Celtics up 15, and after buckets by Daniel Theis and Kemba Walker, drilled a triple to cap a 9-1 run – forcing Coach John Beilein to get things under control.

But by that point, Boston was up three TDs. The Celts would eventually stretch their lead to 29 before the Cavs closed the quarter strong to keep things competitive.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 … double-figure scoring games that Jordan Clarkson has posted so far this season – tying him with L.A.’s Lou Williams for the second-best mark in the league (behind only Montrezl Harrell’s 19).

Clarkson’s 14.5 ppg average places him 9th in the NBA among all reserves, and he’s averaging 16.3 ppg over his last three meetings against Boston.

QUOTABLE

Kevin Porter Jr., on his reserve role with the Cavaliers …

"Coming off the bench you just want to give as much energy as you can and do whatever it takes to win. For me that’s scoring, cutting, assisting, playing and guarding the best player. That’s what I was supposed to do, I just want to come off the bench with great energy and try to give my all for the team."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers make a brief stop at home on Wednesday night, but they’ll have their hands full – taking on James Harden and the Rockets on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On Thursday night, the Wine & Gold get right back on the road for three more – traveling to San Antonio for their first meeting with the Spurs followed by a Saturday night matchup with Milwaukee before wrapping up on Monday in Toronto.

Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers vs. Magic – December 6, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Tristan Thompson
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dec 6, 2019  |  06:39
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dec 6, 2019  |  04:17
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Coach Beilein
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dec 6, 2019  |  09:41
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dec 6, 2019  |  01:47
Larry Nance, Jr. says
Now Playing

Larry Nance, Jr. says "No!"

Larry Nance, Jr. rejects a Magic lay-up attempt with an emphatic block in the fourth quarter.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:08
Henson Outlets to KPJ For Fast Break Flush
Now Playing

Henson Outlets to KPJ For Fast Break Flush

Orlando's Terrance Ross is stripped by Cleveland's John Henson, who fires an outlet pass to Kevin Porter, Jr. who throws the hammer down with two hands on the other side of the floor.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:09
Delly Follows Miss, Beats Shot Clock
Now Playing

Delly Follows Miss, Beats Shot Clock

Matthew Dellavedova follows a Cavaliers miss and scores just as the shot clock expires in the second half against the Magic.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:09
Back-to-Back Threes Gives Cavs the Lead
Now Playing

Back-to-Back Threes Gives Cavs the Lead

Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman hit threes on consecutive possessions to give the Cavs a second half lead.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:22
Fancy Dribbling From Sexton Gets Him a Bucket, Trip to Line
Now Playing

Fancy Dribbling From Sexton Gets Him a Bucket, Trip to Line

Collin Sexton displays a pretty ball handling move as he gets into the paint and scores while taking a bump. Sexton finished the three point play at the line.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:11
Collin Sexton Euro Steps His Way Into the Lane, Scores Lay-Up
Now Playing

Collin Sexton Euro Steps His Way Into the Lane, Scores Lay-Up

Collin Sexton busts out a Euro Step to get to the hole and scores with ease in the second quarter against the Magic.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:10
Osman, Sexton Run the Floor in Transition, Collin Finishes Play
Now Playing

Osman, Sexton Run the Floor in Transition, Collin Finishes Play

Cedi Osman grabs the loose ball that starts the fast break. Collin Sexton runs the floor with Osman, who finds Sexton for a transition lay-up.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:12
KPJ Jab-Steps, Scores Inside Between Two Defenders
Now Playing

KPJ Jab-Steps, Scores Inside Between Two Defenders

Kevin Porter, Jr. gets by a Magic defender to get to the rim and score in between two Orlando defenders in the second quarter.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:20
Delly Throws it Up, TT Throws it Down
Now Playing

Delly Throws it Up, TT Throws it Down

Matthew Dellavedova finds Tristan Thompson going up for an alley-oop, lobs it up, with Tristan catching it and throwing it down.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:09
Henson, Nance, Jr. Dunk on Back-to-Back Possessions
Now Playing

Henson, Nance, Jr. Dunk on Back-to-Back Possessions

John Henson and Larry Nance, Jr. have their own dunk contest in the first quarter. The two Cavs forwards slam it home on back-to-back possessions to give Cleveland the lead against Orlando.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:22
Cedi Finds a Wide Open Darius Garland For Three
Now Playing

Cedi Finds a Wide Open Darius Garland For Three

Cedi Osman passes to Darius Garland, who is wide open behind the arc, and buries the triple for the Cavs.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:09
Featured Highlight: Sexton's Hesitation
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: Sexton's Hesitation

Collin Sexton breaks out a great hesitation move and scores easily early in the first quarter against the Magic.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:07
Cavs vs. Magic Shootaround: Larry Nance Jr.
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Magic Shootaround: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Friday’s shootaround in Independence as the Wine & Gold prep for the Orlando Magic.
Dec 6, 2019  |  05:18
Cavs vs. Magic Practice: Darius Garland
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Magic Practice: Darius Garland

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Orlando Magic on Friday.
Dec 5, 2019  |  05:20
Cavs vs. Magic Practice: Coach Beilein
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Magic Practice: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers head coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Orlando Magic on Friday.
Dec 5, 2019  |  07:58
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter