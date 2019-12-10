Cavs Can't Rally in Beantown

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers came alive late in the third quarter on Monday night in Boston. Unfortunately, they were already too deep in the hole.

Cleveland closed the third with a 14-2 run to cut into Boston’s 29-point lead, but used up most of their energy in that stretch – as Boston pulled away late to take the 110-88 decision and send the Wine & Gold to their seventh-straight loss.

The Celtics shot 58 percent from the floor, 56 percent from deep and featured all five starters in double-figures in the win. Cleveland, on the other hand, struggled to fill the cylinder – shooting just 40 percent from the floor, 23 percent from deep and 47 percent from the stripe.

Aside from his own struggles from the free throw line, Tristan Thompson was outstanding on Monday – doubling-up with 17 points and a team-high 11 boards, going 8-of-11 from the floor in the loss.

Cleveland’s other four starters were a combined 12-of-42 from the floor.

Jordan Clarkson had his best game in a couple weeks – coming off the bench to tally 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-8 from long-distance to go with three boards, three assists and a steal.

Kevin Porter Jr. didn’t reach double-figure scoring, but he played a solid floor game – notably after intermission – finishing with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding two boards, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 23 minutes of work.

Kevin Love finished with 10 boards, but he struggled from the floor – finishing with seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Kemba Walker led both squads with 22 points for Boston – saving his best for last, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the final quarter.