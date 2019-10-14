Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Celtics Pull Away from Wine & Gold Early

Sindarius Thornwell Leads Squad in Scoring with 12 Points
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Oct 13, 2019

After failing to hold onto a lead in Saturday's preseason matchup against Detroit, the Wine & Gold struggled to keep up with the Celtics in Beantown on Sunday afternoon, falling to Boston, 118-72, for their second-straight loss of exhibition play.

Both teams came out of the gates sluggish with the first basket not falling until Boston's Kemba Walker drilled a trey in the third minute of action. The Cavs would score the next four points, but failed to hold a lead for the rest of the game.

Cleveland's rough going on Sunday was partly due to the fact that a number of veterans, including Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, were sidelined for rest. Rookie guard Darius Garland was also unavailable for the Cavs.

One veteran who did see time was third-year pro Sindarius Thornwell, who tallied a team-high 12 points in the loss. Thornwell was also 3-4 from the floor and 1-1 from downtown.

The Cavs also struggled in the turnover department on Sunday, amassing 27 miscues through four quarters. Head Coach John Beilein said that the team needs to correct those errors before heading into Tuesday's final preseason game of the year.

"The 27 turnovers were the compelling reason [why we lost]. It's really hard to defend that in transition," Beilein said.

Coach also hopes his team takes better shots in Tuesday's rematch with the C's.

"Hopefully we'll shoot the ball better, our quality of shot will improve and our timing will be better. We're forced into a lot of situations where we don't have a good shot because the timing is off on a lot of things."

Larry Nance Jr. agreed with his coach and believes the team just needs to relax when they're on the court.

"We're playing too fast," Nance said. "We're still just trying to figure things out. Guys are just learning new positions. Guys have the ball in their hands that don't normally have the ball in their hands. Guys are just trying to figure it out."

Nance finished the game with nine points and six boards on Sunday. Fellow big man Marques Bolden also tallied nine points in the matchup while grabbing four rebounds against the Celtics.

As mentioned, the Cavs and Celtics will tip off once again on Tuesday night in Cleveland's final preseason matchup of the year. That game take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00 p.m. (ET). Cleveland will then begin the 2019-20 regular season on the road against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 23 in the Sunshine State.

#CavsCeltics Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Cavaliers at Celtics - October 13, 2019

#CavsCeltics Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Oct 13, 2019  |  03:02
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Coach Beilein
#CavsCeltics Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Oct 13, 2019  |  03:56
Kevin Porter Jr. Picks the Celtics' Pocket
Kevin Porter Jr. Picks the Celtics' Pocket

Kevin Porter Jr. makes a nice play on the ball after picking off a Celtics pass in the second quarter.
Oct 13, 2019  |  00:10
Cedi Spins and Scores for Sick Bucket
Cedi Spins and Scores for Sick Bucket

Cedi Osman makes a nice spin move in the paint before finding the bottom of the basket.
Oct 13, 2019  |  00:09
Larry Nance Jr. Throws the Hammer Down
Larry Nance Jr. Throws the Hammer Down

Larry Nance Jr. throws down a big dunk in the second quarter of Sunday's game in Boston.
Oct 13, 2019  |  00:10
Featured Highlight: Bolden Two-Hands It
Featured Highlight: Bolden Two-Hands It

Marques Bolden makes a tough play in the paint which ended with a big-time slam.
Oct 13, 2019  |  00:11
Jarrell Martin Makes Slick Move in Paint
Jarrell Martin Makes Slick Move in Paint

Jarell Martin fakes out a Boston defender for a nice bucket in the first quarter of Sunday's game.
Oct 13, 2019  |  00:09
Bolden, Marques, Garland, Darius, Love, Kevin, Nance Jr., Larry, Thompson, Tristan

Bolden, Marques

Garland, Darius

Love, Kevin

