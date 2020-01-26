Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Bulls Big Third Keeps Cavs Reeling

Posted: Jan 26, 2020

WRAP-UP

When the Cavaliers wrapped up their six-game road trip last weekend and returned for a three-game homestand against three of the Eastern Conference’s struggling squads. It seemed like a perfect opportunity to right the ship.

That has not been the case.

The Cavs surrendered another big third quarter, gave up another 40-point performance to Zach LaVine and losing their second contest to Chicago in seven days – dropping the 118-106 decision on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The loss was Cleveland’s seventh straight overall and 12th in its last 14 outings.

After a solid first half, the issues that have plagued the Cavaliers throughout January re-emerged after intermission. John Beilein’s young squad committed a slew of careless turnovers, was dominated in the paint and was stagnant offensively – with the team’s starting backcourt failing to hand out a single assist through the first three quarters.

And then there was LaVine – who tallied 27 of his 42 points in the second half of last week’s matchup in Chicago and piled up 27 more in the first half of the rematch on Saturday night. On the evening, the sixth-year man from UCLA finished with 44 points – going 16-of-30 from the floor, including 5-of-12 from deep and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding a team-high 10 boards and game-high eight assists.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 20 points on an even 8-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-range to go with a game-high-tying 11 boards, two assists and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. doubled-up as well, coming off the bench to tally 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding 11 boards and four assists in the loss.

Cedi Osman pitched in with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding six assists and a pair of steals. Collin Sexton notched 18 points of his own, going 7-for-15 from the floor to go with three assists and a steal.

Darius Garland added a quiet 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

HIGHLIGHT

Alfonzo McKinnie fires a great pass inside to Larry Nance Jr. who forcefully throws down the one handed dunk.

TURNING POINT

The third quarter has frequently been the source of Cleveland’s woes over the last month or so, and that was the case again on Saturday. After trailing by just two at the break, the Cavaliers simply fell apart after intermission.

The third got off to a decent start, actually, with the Cavaliers scoring on their first three possessions – tying the contest immediately after the break and running out to a five-point lead on Cedi Osman’s floater less than two minutes into the period.

But after both teams battled to tie it at 69-apiece, the Bulls would proceed to close the quarter on a 30-7 run – taking a 23-point edge into the fourth quarter and barely looking back from there.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.3, 11.0, .647, .400 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring and rebounding average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor and from long-distance – over his last three games, registering a double-double in all three contests.

QUOTABLE

Coach John Beilein, on the Cavs third-quarter issues …

”Just another really bad quarter that we had and we can’t win that way. We had a great crowd, a lot of excitement for a Saturday night game and we didn’t get it done again, that’s all I can say. We’re onto Detroit now and we’ll try like we do with everyone of these, wins and losses, we are trying to fix what we can fix and it’s a process.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

After wrapping up their three-game homestand, the Wine & Gold get back out on the road for a quick one-game trip to Detroit, taking on Andre Drummond and the Pistons on Monday night.

The following night back here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as Zion Williamson make his Cleveland debut when he and the Pelicans roll in. The Cavaliers close out the month of January on Thursday night when they welcome Pascal Siakam and the World Champs, Toronto Raptors to town, then head into the All-Star Break with four of their first five February games here in Cleveland.

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Cavs vs. Bulls Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers head coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Bulls - January 25, 2019

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Bulls Postgame: Coach Beilein
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Bulls Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers head coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Jan 25, 2020  |  07:44
Cavs vs. Bulls Postgame: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Bulls Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers guard Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Jan 25, 2020  |  04:54
Cavs vs. Bulls Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Bulls Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Jan 25, 2020  |  04:33
GAME RECAP: Bulls 118, Cavaliers 106
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Bulls 118, Cavaliers 106

Zach LaVine dominates for 44 points and 10 boards as Chicago beat Cleveland, 118-106.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:01
Sexton's No-Look Pass Sets up Nance's Basket
Now Playing

Sexton's No-Look Pass Sets up Nance's Basket

Collin Sexton bounces a no-look pass to Larry Nance Jr. for a dunk in the fourth quarter against the Bulls.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:09
Nance Throws it Up, Henson Throws it Down
Now Playing

Nance Throws it Up, Henson Throws it Down

The two Cavs forwards link up for an ally-opp, as Larry Nance Jr. assists to John Henson for the two handed finish.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:09
Nance Tips In Missed Shot
Now Playing

Nance Tips In Missed Shot

Larry Nance Jr. is in the right place at the right time, as he tips in a missed shot at the rim.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:09
DG's Stepback Three is Good
Now Playing

DG's Stepback Three is Good

Darius Garland creates seperation form his defender with a nice stepback move and drains the three ball.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:10
Cedi Sets Up the Ally-Oop to Tristan
Now Playing

Cedi Sets Up the Ally-Oop to Tristan

Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson connect for an ally-oop on the Cavs first possession of the second half.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:09
Garland Hits Triple From Way Outside
Now Playing

Garland Hits Triple From Way Outside

Late in the shot clock, Darius Garland calls his own number and hits a three from way downtown the second quarter.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:09
Feat. Highlight: McKinnie Passes, Nance Dunks
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: McKinnie Passes, Nance Dunks

Alfonzo McKinnie fires an accurate pass inside to Larry Nance Jr. who makes no mistake about the finish, as he dunks it emphatically with one hand.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:14
Great Ball Movement Leads to Cavs Bucket
Now Playing

Great Ball Movement Leads to Cavs Bucket

The Cavs display some great ball movement as Alfonzo McKinnie finishes the play with a nice lay-up in the paint.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:11
KLove Beats the Sot Clock with a Jumper
Now Playing

KLove Beats the Sot Clock with a Jumper

Dante Exum feeds Kevin Love on the elbow as Love rises up and hits the shot as the shot clock expires.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:11
TT to Sexton for a Slam
Now Playing

TT to Sexton for a Slam

Tristan Thompson finds a cutting Collin Sexton in the lane who flushes it with two hands.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:17
Sexton Goes Coast-to-Coast
Now Playing

Sexton Goes Coast-to-Coast

Collin Sexton grabs the long rebound after a Bull miss and goes the length of the floor to hit a lay-up in transition.
Jan 25, 2020  |  00:10
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter