Bulls Big Third Keeps Cavs Reeling

When the Cavaliers wrapped up their six-game road trip last weekend and returned for a three-game homestand against three of the Eastern Conference’s struggling squads. It seemed like a perfect opportunity to right the ship.

That has not been the case.

The Cavs surrendered another big third quarter, gave up another 40-point performance to Zach LaVine and losing their second contest to Chicago in seven days – dropping the 118-106 decision on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The loss was Cleveland’s seventh straight overall and 12th in its last 14 outings.

After a solid first half, the issues that have plagued the Cavaliers throughout January re-emerged after intermission. John Beilein’s young squad committed a slew of careless turnovers, was dominated in the paint and was stagnant offensively – with the team’s starting backcourt failing to hand out a single assist through the first three quarters.

And then there was LaVine – who tallied 27 of his 42 points in the second half of last week’s matchup in Chicago and piled up 27 more in the first half of the rematch on Saturday night. On the evening, the sixth-year man from UCLA finished with 44 points – going 16-of-30 from the floor, including 5-of-12 from deep and 7-of-8 from the stripe, adding a team-high 10 boards and game-high eight assists.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 20 points on an even 8-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-range to go with a game-high-tying 11 boards, two assists and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. doubled-up as well, coming off the bench to tally 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding 11 boards and four assists in the loss.

Cedi Osman pitched in with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding six assists and a pair of steals. Collin Sexton notched 18 points of his own, going 7-for-15 from the floor to go with three assists and a steal.

Darius Garland added a quiet 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.