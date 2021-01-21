Young Bull Cuts Down the Nets

WRAP-UP

Much of the attention headed into Wednesday night’s matchup focused on the player who used to wear uniform No. 2 for the Cavaliers. When the smoke cleared, it was the kid who wears that numeral now who stole the show.

Returning from a five-game absence with an ankle injury, Collin Sexton simply caught fire in the second overtime – scoring 15 of his 42 points in the extra-extra session, drilling four of his five triples and sending the new-look Nets to the showers, taking the 147-135 thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Young Bull saved his best for last – splashing home his first bomb of the night with 1.2 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie the game at 127-apiece. In the second OT, the third-year guard from Alabama was utterly unstoppable, going 5-of-6 from the floor as the Wine & Gold pulled away, outscoring Brooklyn, 20-8, in the extra five minutes.

Wednesday’s game was billed as the debut of Brooklyn’s new “big three” of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant – playing in their first game as a group. The trio didn’t disappoint – Durant led the Nets with 36 points and Irving added 33. Harden, who attempted just two shots in the first half, still tallied a triple-double with 21 points, 10 boards and a game-high 12 assists.

All five Nets starters scored in double-figures, but for the Cavs, every player who saw action except rookie Isaac Okoro notched double-figure scoring – including all three reserves, two of whom were making their Cavaliers debuts.

Cedi Osman notched his second straight 25-point game, going 9-for-17 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range, adding seven boards and a team-high seven assists.

Taurean Prince, acquired by Cleveland in the deal that brought Harden to Brooklyn, came off the bench to net 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep, adding seven rebounds and four assists.

Jarrett Allen, the other player from that deal, doubled-up with 12 points, a game-high 11 boards and four of the Cavaliers six blocked shots in 31 active minutes off the bench.

Larry Nance Jr. chipped in with 15 points, going 3-of-5 from long-range, adding eight boards, five assists and four steals to add to his NBA lead.

Andre Drummond rounded out the Cavs starters in double-figures – finishing with 13 points – but he failed to extend his double-double streak with seven boards and three assists.

Damyean Dotson had another solid scoring effort – coming off the bench to net 15 points, going 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.