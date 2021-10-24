Cavs Sink Hawks for Season's First Win

WRAP-UP

Only three games into the season, but facing a brutal West Coast swing the following week, Saturday’s matchup with the Hawks was a game the Wine & Gold really needed to get.

They got it.

Behind excellent efforts from Ricky Rubio and rookie Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers got their first victory of the 2021-22 season – using a 21-0 stretch that spanned the first and second halves and holding Atlanta off down the stretch to take the 101-95 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

One night after taking the blame for a tough loss in the home opener in which he committed three key turnovers in the fourth quarter, Rubio was sensational on Saturday – leading Cleveland with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, adding a team-high eight assists, six boards and a steal.

His back-to-back bombs before half turned the game’s momentum and he committed just a single turnover after intermission – taking over for Darius Garland, who missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Mobley was almost as impressive – registering his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 boards, going 7-of-12 from the floor while tallying a game-high four blocks.

Jarrett Allen also doubled-up on the night, chipping in with 11 points and a team-best 14 rebounds, adding a pair of steals in the win.

Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love each added 12 points on Saturday night.

Sexton battled through foul trouble most of the night, finishing 5-of-14 from the floor to go with five assists. Markkanen struggled from the floor, but still scored seven of his 12 points in the final quarter. Love did his work off the bench, adding six boards and three assists in 24 minutes of work.

The Cavaliers held Atlanta to just 38 percent shooting on the night, took a dozen more free throws and scored a dozen more points in the paint. The Hawks were led by Trae Young, who finished with 24 points, but it took him 22 shots to get there.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.