Cavs Fall to Hawks in Atlanta

There’s the old farmer’s almanac saying about March coming in like a lion and going out like a lamb. And a laundry list of injuries over the course of this month has de-clawed the Cavaliers as they try to cling to their postseason position with literally a handful of games remaining.
The surging Hawks jumped on the shorthanded Cavs late in the first quarter and never really looked back – taking the season series and handing the Wine & Gold their fifth loss in the last six games, taking the 131-107 decision on Thursday night in Atlanta.
Playing their second straight game without prized rookie Evan Mobley – out with a sprained left ankle – and already without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, along with Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade – the Cavaliers trailed the entire way in a makeup game rescheduled from December 19.
Moses Brown, filling in for the squad’s starting hole in the middle, had his best game as a Cavalier – doubling-up with 15 points and a team-best 13 boards, going 5-for-7 from the floor with a blocked shot.
Cedi Osman, who hasn’t seen a minute of action in the last two games, proceeded to lead the team in scoring on Thursday – coming off the bench to tally 21 points, going 7-for-10 from the floor, adding six boards, four assists and a block in 27 minutes of work.
Darius Garland pitched in with 18 points on 7-for-21 shooting, leading Cleveland with eight assists, adding a steal and a blocked shot.
Brandon Goodwin rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, notching 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Lamar Stevens led Cleveland’s reseres with eight boards.
Trae Young led all scorers with 30 points, going 4-of-9 from deep in the Hawks win – their ninth in the last 12 games – while Kevin Huerter pitched in with 23, going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Darius Garland gets the ball stolen on offense, but he gets it right back and feeds Isaac Okoro who dunks it home easily with two hands.
This one was a wire-to-wire win for the Hawks, with Atlanta jumping on Cleveland late in the first half and never looking back after intermission.
Despite the Cavs connecting on 57 percent from the floor in the first quarter, the Hawks took their first double-digit lead of the game late in that period – going up 10 on Trae Young’s two free throws and by 13 on his bomb the next trip down.
Atlanta went up 15 on Young’s triple with 3:53 left in the first half and the Cavs never got to within single-figures the rest of the way.
.667 … Moses Brown’s field goal percentage in nine games as a Cavalier, including 10-of-12 over his last two starts, netting double-figures in each and his first double-double of the season on Friday night.
In his two starts with Cleveland, the third-year big man from UCLA is averaging 13.5 points and 11.0 rebounds.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, praising Moses Brown in his second start on Thursday night …
"He gave us a great spark. You look at a guy who’s trying to prove he belongs. And he played that way. he competed. Clint’s a hell of a center and I thought they did a great job of battling one another – and Moses didn’t back down."
With March’s slate behind them, the Cavaliers close out the two-game roadie on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden – taking on RJ Barrett and the Knicks in a 1 p.m. start to tip off the season’s final month.
The Wine & Gold return for a home matchup with the Sixers on Sunday night before getting back on the road for the last time this season – traveling to Orlando for a Tuesday night meeting with the Magic followed by a Friday night battle with Kyrie, Kevin Durant and the Nets. Cleveland closes out the campaign one week from Sunday at home against the Bucks.