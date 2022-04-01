Cavs Fall to Hawks in Atlanta

RECAP Still playing shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs fell flat in a loss to the Hawks on Thursday, 131-107. Cleveland shot just over 43 percent from the floor and shot just 23 percent from behind the arc, making only seven triples. Atlanta shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and 43 percent from long range, cashing in on 17 triples. Trae Young led the way, scoring 30 points to go with nine assists. Darius Garland became the Cavs leading assist man in one month, handing out 170, the most in franchise history in a month. To go with his eight assists, Garland finished with 18 points. The only other starter to reach double figures was Moses Brown, with a 15 point, 13 rebounds double-double in his second straight start. Cedi Osman returned to the lineup and scored 21 points. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP There’s the old farmer’s almanac saying about March coming in like a lion and going out like a lamb. And a laundry list of injuries over the course of this month has de-clawed the Cavaliers as they try to cling to their postseason position with literally a handful of games remaining. The surging Hawks jumped on the shorthanded Cavs late in the first quarter and never really looked back – taking the season series and handing the Wine & Gold their fifth loss in the last six games, taking the 131-107 decision on Thursday night in Atlanta. Playing their second straight game without prized rookie Evan Mobley – out with a sprained left ankle – and already without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, along with Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade – the Cavaliers trailed the entire way in a makeup game rescheduled from December 19. Moses Brown, filling in for the squad’s starting hole in the middle, had his best game as a Cavalier – doubling-up with 15 points and a team-best 13 boards, going 5-for-7 from the floor with a blocked shot. Cedi Osman, who hasn’t seen a minute of action in the last two games, proceeded to lead the team in scoring on Thursday – coming off the bench to tally 21 points, going 7-for-10 from the floor, adding six boards, four assists and a block in 27 minutes of work. Darius Garland pitched in with 18 points on 7-for-21 shooting, leading Cleveland with eight assists, adding a steal and a blocked shot. Brandon Goodwin rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, notching 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Lamar Stevens led Cleveland’s reseres with eight boards. Trae Young led all scorers with 30 points, going 4-of-9 from deep in the Hawks win – their ninth in the last 12 games – while Kevin Huerter pitched in with 23, going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Darius Garland gets the ball stolen on offense, but he gets it right back and feeds Isaac Okoro who dunks it home easily with two hands.

TURNING POINT This one was a wire-to-wire win for the Hawks, with Atlanta jumping on Cleveland late in the first half and never looking back after intermission. Despite the Cavs connecting on 57 percent from the floor in the first quarter, the Hawks took their first double-digit lead of the game late in that period – going up 10 on Trae Young’s two free throws and by 13 on his bomb the next trip down. Atlanta went up 15 on Young’s triple with 3:53 left in the first half and the Cavs never got to within single-figures the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS .667 … Moses Brown’s field goal percentage in nine games as a Cavalier, including 10-of-12 over his last two starts, netting double-figures in each and his first double-double of the season on Friday night. In his two starts with Cleveland, the third-year big man from UCLA is averaging 13.5 points and 11.0 rebounds.

QUOTABLE Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, praising Moses Brown in his second start on Thursday night … "He gave us a great spark. You look at a guy who’s trying to prove he belongs. And he played that way. he competed. Clint’s a hell of a center and I thought they did a great job of battling one another – and Moses didn’t back down."