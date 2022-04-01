Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Fall to Hawks in Atlanta

Posted: Mar 31, 2022

WRAP-UP

There’s the old farmer’s almanac saying about March coming in like a lion and going out like a lamb. And a laundry list of injuries over the course of this month has de-clawed the Cavaliers as they try to cling to their postseason position with literally a handful of games remaining.

The surging Hawks jumped on the shorthanded Cavs late in the first quarter and never really looked back – taking the season series and handing the Wine & Gold their fifth loss in the last six games, taking the 131-107 decision on Thursday night in Atlanta.

Playing their second straight game without prized rookie Evan Mobley – out with a sprained left ankle – and already without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, along with Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade – the Cavaliers trailed the entire way in a makeup game rescheduled from December 19.

Moses Brown, filling in for the squad’s starting hole in the middle, had his best game as a Cavalier – doubling-up with 15 points and a team-best 13 boards, going 5-for-7 from the floor with a blocked shot.

Cedi Osman, who hasn’t seen a minute of action in the last two games, proceeded to lead the team in scoring on Thursday – coming off the bench to tally 21 points, going 7-for-10 from the floor, adding six boards, four assists and a block in 27 minutes of work.

Darius Garland pitched in with 18 points on 7-for-21 shooting, leading Cleveland with eight assists, adding a steal and a blocked shot.

Brandon Goodwin rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, notching 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Lamar Stevens led Cleveland’s reseres with eight boards.

Trae Young led all scorers with 30 points, going 4-of-9 from deep in the Hawks win – their ninth in the last 12 games – while Kevin Huerter pitched in with 23, going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland gets the ball stolen on offense, but he gets it right back and feeds Isaac Okoro who dunks it home easily with two hands.

TURNING POINT

This one was a wire-to-wire win for the Hawks, with Atlanta jumping on Cleveland late in the first half and never looking back after intermission.

Despite the Cavs connecting on 57 percent from the floor in the first quarter, the Hawks took their first double-digit lead of the game late in that period – going up 10 on Trae Young’s two free throws and by 13 on his bomb the next trip down.

Atlanta went up 15 on Young’s triple with 3:53 left in the first half and the Cavs never got to within single-figures the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

.667 … Moses Brown’s field goal percentage in nine games as a Cavalier, including 10-of-12 over his last two starts, netting double-figures in each and his first double-double of the season on Friday night.

In his two starts with Cleveland, the third-year big man from UCLA is averaging 13.5 points and 11.0 rebounds.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, praising Moses Brown in his second start on Thursday night …

"He gave us a great spark. You look at a guy who’s trying to prove he belongs. And he played that way. he competed. Clint’s a hell of a center and I thought they did a great job of battling one another – and Moses didn’t back down."

UP NEXT

With March’s slate behind them, the Cavaliers close out the two-game roadie on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden – taking on RJ Barrett and the Knicks in a 1 p.m. start to tip off the season’s final month.

The Wine & Gold return for a home matchup with the Sixers on Sunday night before getting back on the road for the last time this season – traveling to Orlando for a Tuesday night meeting with the Magic followed by a Friday night battle with Kyrie, Kevin Durant and the Nets. Cleveland closes out the campaign one week from Sunday at home against the Bucks.

Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Cavs at Hawks - March 31, 2022

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: Cedi Osman
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavs forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Mar 31, 2022  |  05:23
Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Hawks Postgame: J.B. Bickerstaff

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Thursday's loss against the Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Mar 31, 2022  |  07:41
Garland Assists on Markkanen's Jam
Now Playing

Garland Assists on Markkanen's Jam

Darius Garland splits the defense with a bounce pass to Lauri Markkanen, who flies in and throws down a one handed jam in the third quarter.
Mar 31, 2022  |  00:21
DG's Long Pas Leads to a Lauri Basket
Now Playing

DG's Long Pas Leads to a Lauri Basket

Darius Garland sends a pass down the court from beyond half court to Lauri Markkanen, who makes a nice catch and finish at the rim in the second quarter.
Mar 31, 2022  |  00:12
Love Drops a Great Dime to Goodwin
Now Playing

Love Drops a Great Dime to Goodwin

The passing skills of Kevin Love were on full display here, delivering a perfect pass to a cutting Brandon Goodwin who has an easy shot at the rim.
Mar 31, 2022  |  00:12
LeVert Dives to Get Steal, Rewarded with a Lay-Up
Now Playing

LeVert Dives to Get Steal, Rewarded with a Lay-Up

Caris LeVert dives on the floor to get the loose ball to keep possession for the Cavs as LeVert gets rewarded and finishes the play off with a lay-up.
Mar 31, 2022  |  00:30
Feat. Highlight: Isaac's Slam After a Steal
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Isaac's Slam After a Steal

Darius Garland gets the ball stolen on offense, but he gets it right back and feeds Isaac Okoro who dunks it home easily with two hands.
Mar 31, 2022  |  00:13
Garland and Brown Connect on Early Pick-and-Roll
Now Playing

Garland and Brown Connect on Early Pick-and-Roll

Moses Brown sets the pick for Darius Garland and rolls to the hoop, getting rewarded with a dunk off an assist from Garland.
Mar 31, 2022  |  00:16
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter