Cavs vs 76ers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Game Notes

THE SEASON'S FIRST BACK-TO-BACK WRAPS-UP

The Cavaliers have a quick turnaround, coming back home to Cleveland right after playing in Detroit the night before. The Philadelphia 76ers come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Sunday night showdown. The Sixers - like the Cavs - will be on the second leg of a back-to-back, as they played in New York last night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold won a thriller of a game in the Motor City. The Cavs and Pistons battled it out late, sending the game to not one, but two overtime periods, with Cleveland coming out on top, 128-119. Collin Sexton led all scorers with 32 points; Darius Garland & Andre Drummond both went over 20 points and Kevin Love chipped in with 15 in his first game of the season. Garland also handed out 12 assists.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHI 2-0 Record 2-0 1st in East Standing 1st in East 124.5 PPG 111.0 50.5 RPG 47.0 31.5 APG 21.0 3.5 BPG 7.0 12.5 SPG 10.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman

Pacers: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Danny Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) – OUT



Isaac Okoro (Left Foot; Sprain) – OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) – OUT



Dylan Windler (Left Hand; Fracture) – OUT



Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) – QUESTIONABLE

Sixers: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Danny Green was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in 2009 (46th overall) and played his first 20 NBA games with the team



Cavs forward Cedi Osman and Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz were teammates with the Turkish professional basketball team Anadolu Efes before their NBA arrival

