Cavs vs 76ers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE SEASON'S FIRST BACK-TO-BACK WRAPS-UP
The Cavaliers have a quick turnaround, coming back home to Cleveland right after playing in Detroit the night before. The Philadelphia 76ers come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Sunday night showdown. The Sixers - like the Cavs - will be on the second leg of a back-to-back, as they played in New York last night.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold won a thriller of a game in the Motor City. The Cavs and Pistons battled it out late, sending the game to not one, but two overtime periods, with Cleveland coming out on top, 128-119. Collin Sexton led all scorers with 32 points; Darius Garland & Andre Drummond both went over 20 points and Kevin Love chipped in with 15 in his first game of the season. Garland also handed out 12 assists.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman
Pacers: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Danny Green
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Sixers:
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs have an off-day on Monday before getting back into game action on Tuesday as the New York Knicks come to Cleveland. The Cavs and Knicks squared off twice to end the preseason schedule.