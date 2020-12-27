Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs 76ers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

THE SEASON'S FIRST BACK-TO-BACK WRAPS-UP

The Cavaliers have a quick turnaround, coming back home to Cleveland right after playing in Detroit the night before. The Philadelphia 76ers come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Sunday night showdown. The Sixers - like the Cavs - will be on the second leg of a back-to-back, as they played in New York last night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold won a thriller of a game in the Motor City. The Cavs and Pistons battled it out late, sending the game to not one, but two overtime periods, with Cleveland coming out on top, 128-119. Collin Sexton led all scorers with 32 points; Darius Garland & Andre Drummond both went over 20 points and Kevin Love chipped in with 15 in his first game of the season. Garland also handed out 12 assists.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHI
2-0
Record
2-0
1st in East
Standing
1st in East
124.5
PPG
111.0
50.5
RPG
47.0
31.5
APG
21.0
3.5
BPG
7.0
12.5
SPG
10.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman

Pacers: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Danny Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) – OUT
  • Isaac Okoro (Left Foot; Sprain) – OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) – OUT
  • Dylan Windler (Left Hand; Fracture) – OUT
  • Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) – QUESTIONABLE

    Sixers:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Danny Green was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in 2009 (46th overall) and played his first 20 NBA games with the team
  • Cavs forward Cedi Osman and Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz were teammates with the Turkish professional basketball team Anadolu Efes before their NBA arrival
  • Cavaliers players Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum and Thon Maker and Sixers guard Ben Simmons are all natives of Australia

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs have an off-day on Monday before getting back into game action on Tuesday as the New York Knicks come to Cleveland. The Cavs and Knicks squared off twice to end the preseason schedule.

    Cavaliers, 76ers, 2020-21 Game Preview, Game Preview, 12-27-2020 vs Sixers

