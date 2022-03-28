Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE START OF A NEW WEEK

The Cavs come into Monday's game needing to get a win after dropping the last three. The Orlando Magic come into Cleveland for the second game of the current homestand. The Cavs took the first meeting this season, 105-92, on November 27 at RMFH.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold fell to the Bulls on Saturday night at home by four, and struggled shooting the ball through the night. The Cavs scored 35 in the first half and made just seven triples. Darius Garland's 28 led the home squad, as Caris LeVert started his second game for the Cavaliers and scored 17. Lauri Markkanen (14) and Lamar Stevens (13) were the only others to reach double figures.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ORL 41-33 Record 20-55 7th in East Standing 15th in East 107.2 PPG 104.2 44.4 RPG 44.3 25.2 APG 23.5 4.2 BPG 4.5 7.1 SPG 6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley

Magic: Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Franz Wagner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT



Magic:

Wendell Carter Jr. - Wrist - OUT



Jalen Suggs - Ankle - OUT



Jonathan Isaac - Knee - OUT

