Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE START OF A NEW WEEK

The Cavs come into Monday's game needing to get a win after dropping the last three. The Orlando Magic come into Cleveland for the second game of the current homestand. The Cavs took the first meeting this season, 105-92, on November 27 at RMFH.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold fell to the Bulls on Saturday night at home by four, and struggled shooting the ball through the night. The Cavs scored 35 in the first half and made just seven triples. Darius Garland's 28 led the home squad, as Caris LeVert started his second game for the Cavaliers and scored 17. Lauri Markkanen (14) and Lamar Stevens (13) were the only others to reach double figures.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ORL
41-33
Record
20-55
7th in East
Standing
15th in East
107.2
PPG
104.2
44.4
RPG
44.3
25.2
APG
23.5
4.2
BPG
4.5
7.1
SPG
6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley

Magic: Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Franz Wagner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT

    Magic:

  • Wendell Carter Jr. - Wrist - OUT
  • Jalen Suggs - Ankle - OUT
  • Jonathan Isaac - Knee - OUT
  • Bol Bol - Foot - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The week wraps-up with a pair of back-to-backs: Wednesday against Dallas, Thursday at Atlanta; Saturday at New York, Sunday hosting Philly.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Magic, 3-28-2022 vs Magic

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Magic

    3-28-2022 vs Magic

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter