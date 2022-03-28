Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
THE START OF A NEW WEEK
The Cavs come into Monday's game needing to get a win after dropping the last three. The Orlando Magic come into Cleveland for the second game of the current homestand. The Cavs took the first meeting this season, 105-92, on November 27 at RMFH.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold fell to the Bulls on Saturday night at home by four, and struggled shooting the ball through the night. The Cavs scored 35 in the first half and made just seven triples. Darius Garland's 28 led the home squad, as Caris LeVert started his second game for the Cavaliers and scored 17. Lauri Markkanen (14) and Lamar Stevens (13) were the only others to reach double figures.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Caris LeVert, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley
Magic: Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Franz Wagner
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Magic:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The week wraps-up with a pair of back-to-backs: Wednesday against Dallas, Thursday at Atlanta; Saturday at New York, Sunday hosting Philly.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.