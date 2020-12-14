Cavs vs. Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

THE WINE & GOLD CONTINUE PRESEASON ACTION

The Cavaliers continue their preseason schedule tonight against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday night, the Cavs took the court for the first time since March in preseason game No. 1. Rookie Isaac Okoro provided a glimpse at why he was the fifth overall pick in the draft and gave Cleveland a 107-104 with an and-one lay-up with under a second left on the clock.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE IND 19-46 19-20 Record 45-28 15th in East 19-20 Standing 4th in East 106.9 PPG 109.4 44.2 RPG 42.8 23.1 APG 25.9 3.2 BPG 5.2 6.9 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler

Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova (Low Back, Contusion) – QUESTIONABLE



Kevin Love (Right Achilles; Soreness) – OUT



Matthew Charles (Right Knee; Soreness) – OUT



Cedi Osman (Right Ankle; Sprain) – QUESTIONABLE



Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) – OUT



Collin Sexton (Right Ankle; Sprain) – OUT



Pacers:

Goga Bitadze (Right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE



Brian Bowen II (Partial tear, right groin) – OUT



Amida Brimah (Not with team) – OUT



Jeremy Lamb (Left knee rehabilitation) – OUT



JaKarr Sampson (Sore lower back) – QUESTIONABLE



T.J. Warren (Plantar fasciitis, right foot) – OUT



Subject to change* CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love and Pacers guard Aaron Holiday both played their college ball at UCLA



Pacers forward Jakarr Sampson was born in Cleveland, OH



Cavs forward Dylan Windler was born in Indianapolis, IN

