Cavs vs. Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

THE WINE & GOLD CONTINUE PRESEASON ACTION

The Cavaliers continue their preseason schedule tonight against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday night, the Cavs took the court for the first time since March in preseason game No. 1. Rookie Isaac Okoro provided a glimpse at why he was the fifth overall pick in the draft and gave Cleveland a 107-104 with an and-one lay-up with under a second left on the clock.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE
IND
19-46
19-20 Record
45-28
15th in East
19-20 Standing
4th in East
106.9
PPG
109.4
44.2
RPG
42.8
23.1
APG
25.9
3.2
BPG
5.2
6.9
SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler

Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova (Low Back, Contusion) – QUESTIONABLE
  • Kevin Love (Right Achilles; Soreness) – OUT
  • Matthew Charles (Right Knee; Soreness) – OUT
  • Cedi Osman (Right Ankle; Sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) – OUT
  • Collin Sexton (Right Ankle; Sprain) – OUT

    Pacers:

  • Goga Bitadze (Right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
  • Brian Bowen II (Partial tear, right groin) – OUT
  • Amida Brimah (Not with team) – OUT
  • Jeremy Lamb (Left knee rehabilitation) – OUT
  • JaKarr Sampson (Sore lower back) – QUESTIONABLE
  • T.J. Warren (Plantar fasciitis, right foot) – OUT

    Subject to change*

    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Pacers guard Aaron Holiday both played their college ball at UCLA
  • Pacers forward Jakarr Sampson was born in Cleveland, OH
  • Cavs forward Dylan Windler was born in Indianapolis, IN
  • Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016-2018

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland continues on with preseason games on Wednesday and Friday in New York against the Knicks. The regular season gets underway on December 23 against the Charlotte Hornets.

    Cavaliers, Pacers, 2020-21 Game Preview, Game Preview, 12-14-2020 vs Pacers

