Cavs vs. Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.
THE WINE & GOLD CONTINUE PRESEASON ACTION
The Cavaliers continue their preseason schedule tonight against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
On Saturday night, the Cavs took the court for the first time since March in preseason game No. 1. Rookie Isaac Okoro provided a glimpse at why he was the fifth overall pick in the draft and gave Cleveland a 107-104 with an and-one lay-up with under a second left on the clock.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)
|CLE
|
|IND
|19-46
|19-20 Record
|45-28
|15th in East
|19-20 Standing
|4th in East
|106.9
|PPG
|109.4
|44.2
|RPG
|42.8
|23.1
|APG
|25.9
|3.2
|BPG
|5.2
|6.9
|SPG
|7.4
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler
Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Matthew Dellavedova (Low Back, Contusion) – QUESTIONABLE
Kevin Love (Right Achilles; Soreness) – OUT
Matthew Charles (Right Knee; Soreness) – OUT
Cedi Osman (Right Ankle; Sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) – OUT
Collin Sexton (Right Ankle; Sprain) – OUT
Pacers:
Goga Bitadze (Right ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE
Brian Bowen II (Partial tear, right groin) – OUT
Amida Brimah (Not with team) – OUT
Jeremy Lamb (Left knee rehabilitation) – OUT
JaKarr Sampson (Sore lower back) – QUESTIONABLE
T.J. Warren (Plantar fasciitis, right foot) – OUT
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
Cavs forward Kevin Love and Pacers guard Aaron Holiday both played their college ball at UCLA
Pacers forward Jakarr Sampson was born in Cleveland, OH
Cavs forward Dylan Windler was born in Indianapolis, IN
Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016-2018
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland continues on with preseason games on Wednesday and Friday in New York against the Knicks. The regular season gets underway on December 23 against the Charlotte Hornets.