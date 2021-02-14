Cavs at Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE CITY OF ANGELS
The first game of a tough Sunday-Monday back-to-back for the Cavs starts at Staples Center against the LA Clippers. The Clippers topped the Cavs at RMFH a few weeks ago.
LAST TIME OUT
Another difficult outing on this trip against another playoff-caliber team. The Wine & Gold struggled shooting the ball again against the Blazers, especially in the first half. Collin Sexton and Darius Garland each had a bit of a bounce back game, scoring 25 and 17, respectively. Jarrett Allen came off the bench and added 22 of his own.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
A short flight up the California cost to finish off the back-to-back and the road trip is up next. It's a Monday night game in The Bay against the Golden State Warriors.