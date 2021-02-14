Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Staples Center at 10:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

All-Star Voting

THE CITY OF ANGELS

The first game of a tough Sunday-Monday back-to-back for the Cavs starts at Staples Center against the LA Clippers. The Clippers topped the Cavs at RMFH a few weeks ago.

LAST TIME OUT

Another difficult outing on this trip against another playoff-caliber team. The Wine & Gold struggled shooting the ball again against the Blazers, especially in the first half. Collin Sexton and Darius Garland each had a bit of a bounce back game, scoring 25 and 17, respectively. Jarrett Allen came off the bench and added 22 of his own.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
LAC
10-17
Record
19-11
13th in East
Standing
3rd in West
103.9
PPG
115.3
43.6
RPG
44.0
23.1
APG
24.1
5.2
BPG
4.8
8.6
SPG
7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT

    Clippers:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love played collegiate basketball at UCLA, which is located in Los Angeles
  • Clippers center Ivica Zubac and guard Lou Williams were teammates on the Lakers with Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr
  • Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2016-2018
  • 6...Clippers assistant coach Larry Drew was an assistant coach on Lue's staff in Cleveland and was the Acting Head Coach for the team in 2018-19

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A short flight up the California cost to finish off the back-to-back and the road trip is up next. It's a Monday night game in The Bay against the Golden State Warriors.

    Cavaliers, Clippers, 2-14-2021 at Clippers

