Cavs at Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes All-Star Voting

THE CITY OF ANGELS

The first game of a tough Sunday-Monday back-to-back for the Cavs starts at Staples Center against the LA Clippers. The Clippers topped the Cavs at RMFH a few weeks ago.

LAST TIME OUT

Another difficult outing on this trip against another playoff-caliber team. The Wine & Gold struggled shooting the ball again against the Blazers, especially in the first half. Collin Sexton and Darius Garland each had a bit of a bounce back game, scoring 25 and 17, respectively. Jarrett Allen came off the bench and added 22 of his own.

Read Friday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE LAC 10-17 Record 19-11 13th in East Standing 3rd in West 103.9 PPG 115.3 43.6 RPG 44.0 23.1 APG 24.1 5.2 BPG 4.8 8.6 SPG 7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Clippers: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love played collegiate basketball at UCLA, which is located in Los Angeles



Clippers center Ivica Zubac and guard Lou Williams were teammates on the Lakers with Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr



Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2016-2018

