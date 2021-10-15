Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

LAST ONE BEFORE THEY COUNT

For the last time in the preseason, the Cavaliers will take the court. This contest comes from Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers played in Cleveland one week ago and topped the Cavs, 109-100.

LAST TIME OUT

In the last home exhibition of the preseason, the Cavs fell by one to the Chicago Bulls. With Collin Sexton an Darius Garland both out, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen picked up the slack while starting. All three finished in double figures with Mobley recording a double-double.

Read Sunday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 22-50 2020-21 Record 34-38 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 9th in East 103.8 2020-21 PPG 115.3 42.7 2020-21 RPG 46.8 25.4 2020-21 APG 26.1 4.5 2020-21 BPG 5.3 7.8 2020-21 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Ricky Rubio

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcom Brogdon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Pacers:

TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

The start of the regular season is upon us! The Wine & Gold start the season on Wednesday, October 20, in Memphis. Two days later, the Hornets are in town for the home opener.

