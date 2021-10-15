Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LAST ONE BEFORE THEY COUNT

For the last time in the preseason, the Cavaliers will take the court. This contest comes from Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers played in Cleveland one week ago and topped the Cavs, 109-100.

LAST TIME OUT

In the last home exhibition of the preseason, the Cavs fell by one to the Chicago Bulls. With Collin Sexton an Darius Garland both out, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen picked up the slack while starting. All three finished in double figures with Mobley recording a double-double.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
22-50
2020-21 Record
34-38
13th in East
2020-21 Standing
9th in East
103.8
2020-21 PPG
115.3
42.7
2020-21 RPG
46.8
25.4
2020-21 APG
26.1
4.5
2020-21 BPG
5.3
7.8
2020-21 SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Ricky Rubio

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcom Brogdon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Pacers:

TBD


Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

The start of the regular season is upon us! The Wine & Gold start the season on Wednesday, October 20, in Memphis. Two days later, the Hornets are in town for the home opener.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

Cavaliers, Pacers, 10-15-2021 at Pacers

Cavaliers

Pacers

10-15-2021 at Pacers

