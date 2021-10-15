Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
LAST ONE BEFORE THEY COUNT
For the last time in the preseason, the Cavaliers will take the court. This contest comes from Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers played in Cleveland one week ago and topped the Cavs, 109-100.
LAST TIME OUT
In the last home exhibition of the preseason, the Cavs fell by one to the Chicago Bulls. With Collin Sexton an Darius Garland both out, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen picked up the slack while starting. All three finished in double figures with Mobley recording a double-double.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Ricky Rubio
Pacers: Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcom Brogdon
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Pacers:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The start of the regular season is upon us! The Wine & Gold start the season on Wednesday, October 20, in Memphis. Two days later, the Hornets are in town for the home opener.
