Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

FINAL BOUT BEFORE THE BREAK
In their last game before the All-Star break, the Cavs journey to Georgia take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs and Hawks have split the season series so far at 1-1 a piece.
LAST TIME OUT
On Saturday, Joel Embiid's 40-point triple-double combined with the Cavs slow start proved too much for the Cavs to battle against as they fell to the Sixers 103-93. Cleveland's All-Star guard Darius Garland notched a team high 27 points, shooting 11-for-23 from the field.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman
Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hawks:
WHAT'S NEXT?
The 2022 All-Star Weekend kicks off in Cleveland this Friday, February 18.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.