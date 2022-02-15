Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

State Farm Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

FINAL BOUT BEFORE THE BREAK

In their last game before the All-Star break, the Cavs journey to Georgia take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs and Hawks have split the season series so far at 1-1 a piece.

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday, Joel Embiid's 40-point triple-double combined with the Cavs slow start proved too much for the Cavs to battle against as they fell to the Sixers 103-93. Cleveland's All-Star guard Darius Garland notched a team high 27 points, shooting 11-for-23 from the field.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATL
35-22
Record
26-30
3rd in East
Standing
10th in East
106.5
PPG
111.7
45.0
RPG
44.5
25.2
APG
24.4
4.3
BPG
4.4
7.2
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman

Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT

    Hawks:

  • John Collins - Heel - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The 2022 All-Star Weekend kicks off in Cleveland this Friday, February 18.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Hawks, Cavaliers, 2-15-2022 at Hawks

