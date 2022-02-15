Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

FINAL BOUT BEFORE THE BREAK

In their last game before the All-Star break, the Cavs journey to Georgia take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs and Hawks have split the season series so far at 1-1 a piece.

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday, Joel Embiid's 40-point triple-double combined with the Cavs slow start proved too much for the Cavs to battle against as they fell to the Sixers 103-93. Cleveland's All-Star guard Darius Garland notched a team high 27 points, shooting 11-for-23 from the field.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATL 35-22 Record 26-30 3rd in East Standing 10th in East 106.5 PPG 111.7 45.0 RPG 44.5 25.2 APG 24.4 4.3 BPG 4.4 7.2 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman

Hawks: Trae Young, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Lauri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Hawks: