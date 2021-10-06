Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
A PRESEASON BACK-TO-BACK
After playing a competitive game for the first time since May, the Cavs now play two in two days, traveling to take on the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia. The Wine & Gold went 2-1 over the Hawks last season, with both wins having late baskets to seal the deal.
LAST TIME OUT
In the first preseason contest just last night, the young Cavaliers came out a bit flat and never had the lead in Chicago. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 14 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 13 off the bench and Ricky Rubio turned in a solid performance, as well, with 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley
Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Hawks:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold return home for some preseason action at RMFH. On Friday night, the Pacers come in followed by a rematch with the Bulls on Sunday.
