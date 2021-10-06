Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A PRESEASON BACK-TO-BACK

After playing a competitive game for the first time since May, the Cavs now play two in two days, traveling to take on the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia. The Wine & Gold went 2-1 over the Hawks last season, with both wins having late baskets to seal the deal.

LAST TIME OUT

In the first preseason contest just last night, the young Cavaliers came out a bit flat and never had the lead in Chicago. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 14 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 13 off the bench and Ricky Rubio turned in a solid performance, as well, with 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Read Tuesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATL 22-50 2020-21 Record 41-31 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 5th in East 103.8 2020-21 PPG 113.7 42.7 2020-21 RPG 45.6 23.9 2020-21 APG 24.1 4.5 2020-21 BPG 4.8 7.8 2020-21 SPG 7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley

Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Hawks:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS