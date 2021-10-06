Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

State Farm Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A PRESEASON BACK-TO-BACK

After playing a competitive game for the first time since May, the Cavs now play two in two days, traveling to take on the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia. The Wine & Gold went 2-1 over the Hawks last season, with both wins having late baskets to seal the deal.

LAST TIME OUT

In the first preseason contest just last night, the young Cavaliers came out a bit flat and never had the lead in Chicago. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 14 points. Lauri Markkanen scored 13 off the bench and Ricky Rubio turned in a solid performance, as well, with 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Read Tuesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATL
22-50
2020-21 Record
41-31
13th in East
2020-21 Standing
5th in East
103.8
2020-21 PPG
113.7
42.7
2020-21 RPG
45.6
23.9
2020-21 APG
24.1
4.5
2020-21 BPG
4.8
7.8
2020-21 SPG
7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley

Hawks: Trae Young, John Collins, Clint Capela

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Hawks:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard Collin Sexton was born in Marietta, GA, which is about a half hour away from Atlanta

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold return home for some preseason action at RMFH. On Friday night, the Pacers come in followed by a rematch with the Bulls on Sunday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Hawks, Cavaliers, 10-6-2021 at Hawks

    Related Content

    Hawks

    Cavaliers

    10-6-2021 at Hawks

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter