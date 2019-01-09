CavsPelicans Game Preview

The Wine & Gold tipoff their longest roadie of the season tonight when they face the New Orleans Pelicans in The Big Easy. Tipoff from the Smoothie King Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into tonight's matchup looking to snap a 10-game skein after their latest loss coming last night to the Indiana Pacers, 123-115, at The Q. Despite the loss, the Wine & Gold did not back down from their Central Division rivals, cutting a 26-point deficit to just five late in the fourth quarter.

Even though Indy pulled away in the waning moments, the Cavs were solid offensively. Cleveland had six players with double-digit scoring performances - their 15th time accomplishing that feat this season. Those players included: Jordan Clarkson–26, Alec Burks–19, Cedi Osman–15, Tristan Thompson–15, Collin Sexton–14 and Cameron Payne–10.

As a team, the Wine & Gold shot a season-high .539 (41-76) from the field against the Pacers, while also shooting .448 (13-29) from three-point range and .870 (20-23) from the free throw line. This season, the Cavs have shot .500 from the field seven times, .400 or better from beyond-the-arc on 10 occasions and at least .800 from the charity stripe 20 times.

In the second half last night, the Cavs scored 72 points on 25-40 (.625) shooting from the field, including 10-18 (.556) from three-point territory. It marked the second time this season Cleveland has scored 70-plus points in a single half (78 in the second half vs. ATL on 10/30/18).

The Cavaliers bench poured in 51 points. This season, the Cavs’ reserves are putting up 43.1 points per game (tied for sixth-highest in NBA). The bench has posted 40-plus points 25 times, 50-plus points 13 times and 60-plus points twice.

Speaking of reserves, Jordan Clarkson tallied a game-high tying 26 points on 11-20 (.550) shooting, two rebounds and a season-high tying three steals in 32 minutes off the bench versus Indiana. It was the third time this season Clarkson has posted back-to-back 20-plus point performances.

The Cavs will look to mimic last night's efforts against NOLA, who enter this evening's matchup on a two-game winning streak, topping the Cavs last week and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Against the Grizz, NOLA was led by All-Star Anthony Davis, who tallied 36 points and 13 boards for a monster double-double. Julius Randle nearly posted his own double-double, tallying 15 points and nine rebounds while Frank Jackson posted 17 points as a reserve.

Tonight's matchup between the Cavs and Pelicans is the second and final game of the season between the two squads. Cleveland continues its Western Conference junket on Friday against the Rockets.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #11 - Jrue Holiday #4 - Elfrid Payton #55 - E'Twaun Moore #30 - Julius Randle #23 - Anthony Davis

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love (Left Foot Surgery, Out), John Henson (Left Wrist Surgery, Out), JR Smith (NWT), Rodney Hood (Left Achilles Tendon Soreness, Out), David Nwaba (Left Ankle Sprain, Out), Larry Nance Jr. (Right Knee Injury, TBD)

Status Update: (Pelicans) - E'Twaun Moore (Left Quadriceps Contusion, TBA), Nikola Mirotic (Right Ankle, TBA)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, tonight's game between the Cavs and Pelicans is the second and final matchup between the two teams this season with New Orleans taking the first game this past Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

In that game, Jordan Clarkson tallied a game-high 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes off the bench, while Tristan Thompson recorded a double-double with 10 points (4-8 FG), a team-high 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes. Jalen Jones also had a solid outing after he posted a season-high 15 points on 7-13 (.538) shooting, five rebounds and a career-high three steals in 28 minutes as a reserve.

Against the Pelicans, Cleveland snagged 12 steals - one shy of their season-high (13 vs. ATL on 10/30).

For New Orleans, seven players tallied double-digit scoring performances, including Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle who posted 22 points apiece. Both Randle (22pts/12rbs) and Anthony Davis (20pts/10rbs) secured double-doubles in their team's victory.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's game against NOLA, the Wine & Gold will continue their trek out West on Friday when they meet the Rockets in H-Town. The Cavs will then battle the Lakers in Tinseltown on Sunday before meeting the Blazers, Jazz and Nuggets all later next week.

