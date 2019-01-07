CavsPacers Game Preview

The Wine & Gold round out their four-game homestand on Tuesday evening against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Tuesday night, Cleveland will look to end a nine-game skein, which includes their most recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at The Q.

Against NOLA, the Cavaliers were able to get another solid bench performance from Jordan Clarkson, who tallied a game-high 23 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes. Clarkson has scored in double figures in 35-of-39 appearances this season, including 12 performances scoring at least 20 points. Over his last 12 games, J.C. is averaging 19.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.3 minutes per game (since December 12). On the season, Clarkson is averaging a career-high 16.9 ppg (third-highest among NBA bench players).

Tristan Thompson recorded his 16th double-double of the season with 10 points on 4-8 (.500) shooting and a team-high 11 rebounds in 26 minutes against the Pelicans. Thompson (549 GP) also passed Brad Daugherty (548 GP) for sole possession of the ninth-most games played in franchise history.

Two-way man Jalen Jones had one of his best games as a Cavalier, scoring a season-high 15 points on 7-13 (.538) shooting, five rebounds and a career-high three steals in 28 minutes as a reserve against New Orleans. It was his second double-digit scoring performance this season.

Turkish swingman Cedi Osman contributed 13 points, five assists and a career-high tying three steals in 33 minutes on Saturday. Osman has scored in double figures 24 times this season.

On Tuesday, Cleveland will eye their second straight win over an Indiana Pacers team that just had its six-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

In that loss, the Pacers had all five starters score in double-digits, including Bojan Bogdanovic, who led his squad with 21 points. Domantas Sabonis tallied a double-double, posting 16 points and 11 boards in 31 minutes after being promoted to the starting lineup in wake of Myles Turner's shoulder injury.

With two games already in the books and another slated for Tuesday, the Cavs and Pacers will wrap up their regular season series next month on February 9 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Tuesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Lightning game (7:30 p.m.) and the Cavs – Pacers game (7:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #10 - Alec Burks #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #2 - Darren Collison #4 - Victor Oladipo #44 - Bojan Bogdanovic #21 - Thaddeus Young #33 - Myles Turner

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Pacers) - Myles Turner (Sore Right Shoulder, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the third of four regular season matchups between the Cavs and Pacers with each team tallying a win earlier in the campaign.

Last month on December 18, Cleveland picked up a, 92-91, win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after Larry Nance Jr. scored the game-winning basket with a tip-in as time expired to lift the Cavaliers to victory.

In that game, Nance Jr. recorded his third double-double of the season with 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds, game-highs of six assists and three steals in 33 minutes of work. Defensively, the Cavs held the Pacers to .398 shooting from the field, including opponent season-lows in three-point field goals made (four) and three-point field goal percentage (.182).

Through the first two contests against the Pacers this season, the Cavs are averaging 14.0 offensive rebounds and 17.0 second chance points per game. On the season, the Cavs are pulling down 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, which is good for 12th in NBA.

Game Promotions

Bud's Night Out presented by Budweiser

Postgame Fan Free Throws - Wine & Gold United Members Only



On Deck

Following Tuesday's game against the Pacers, the Wine & Gold tipoff their longest road trip of the season, beginning with a game against the Pelicans in the Big Easy on Wednesday. On Friday night, the Cavaliers visit James Harden and the Rockets in Houston followed by a date with the Lakers on Sunday. Next Wednesday, Cleveland takes on the Trail Blazers in Portland before wrapping up the junket with a weekend back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

