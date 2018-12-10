CavsBucks Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold are on the road tonight as they prepare to battle the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season. Tipoff from Fiserv Forum is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Entering Monday night's game in Milwaukee, the Cavs are coming off an impressive, 116-101, win over the Washington Wizards this past Saturday night. In the victory, Cleveland displayed their balanced scoring attack with six players scoring in double digits (Collin Sexton–29, Tristan Thompson–23, Alec Burks–14, Larry Nance Jr.–13, Jalen Jones–12 and Cedi Osman–12), which was the the 12th time this season they accomplished that feat.

As a whole, the Cavaliers were able to shoot 47-89 (.528) from the field, marking the first time this season the Cavs connected on at least .500 of their attempts in back-to-back games. The Wine & Gold also set a season-high for three-pointers made, shooting 15-31 (.484) from beyond the arc.

In the rebounding battle, the Cavs were able to outrebound the Wizards, 49-33 - their 18th time tying or outrebounding their opponent. They also dished out a season-high tying 26 assists on 47 field goals made and committed only nine turnovers, their fourth outing with less than 10 miscues.

From a player perspective, rookie Collin Sexton was one of the top stars on Saturday after he finished with a career-high tying 29 points on 13-23 (.565) shooting, three rebounds, a career-high six assists and two steals in 40 minutes. It was his third consecutive outing with at least 20 points (eighth overall).

The 19-year-old has now scored in double figures in 22 games so far (second-most among all rookies this season), including each of the last 16 (all starts). In those 16 starts, Sexton is averaging 18.9 points, including .474 (18-38) shooting from beyond the arc, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34.1 minutes per game.

Sexton's fellow starter, Tristan Thompson, continued his dominance in the paint against the Wiz, recording his 15th double-double of the season with a season-best 23 points (11-18 FG), game-high 19 rebounds, career-high tying five assists and two blocks in 42 minutes on Saturday. In the process, Thompson passed the late Hot Rod Williams (4,669 REB) for the fourth-most rebounds in franchise history.

Thompson also had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the second quarter alone, which was his first career double-double in a single period.

The Cavs will look to repeat this well-rounded effort again tonight when they take on a Bucks squad that is coming off a big, 104-99, win over the league-leading Toronto Raptors last night.

Milwaukee, who now owns the top spot in the Central Division with a 17-8 record, received another outstanding performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo in yesterday's road win. The Greek Freak tallied 19 points and 19 boards for a double-double while posting a plus/minus rating of +9 in the victory. Big man Brook Lopez was also hot from the floor, burying 19 points and hitting five three-pointers.

As the Cavs and Bucks prepare to duke it out in Mil-Town, they'll meet each other again later this week on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (ET) in The Land. Next, the two squads will face off on March 20 (7:00 p.m. ET) before rounding out their season series on March 24 in Milwaukee.

Tonight's matchup between the Cavs and Bucks will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs at the brand-new Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. It's also the first time this season the two Central Division rivals will meet head-to-head.

Last season, Cleveland went 3-1 against the Bucks, which was their fourth straight year winning the regular season series. In the 2017-18 matchup against the Bucks, the Cavs scored over 115 points in all four contests, averaging 120.0 points. Cleveland outrebounded Milwaukee by an average of 5.5 boards per game (40.0-34.5), while grabbing 10.0 offensive rebounds per contest.

The Cavs are also 11-3 in their last 14 meetings against the Bucks. Cleveland has scored at least 100 points in all 14 contests and knocked down 10 or more three-pointers in 13 of them. Over that 14-game stretch, the Cavs are outscoring the Bucks by 7.7 points (111.7-104.0), shooting a combined .487 shooting from the field, .405 from three-point range and .806 from the free throw line.

Following Monday's matchup with the Bucks, the Cavs return to Cleveland for their second three-game homestand is as many weeks, taking on the New York Knicks (Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET), the Bucks (Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET) and the Philadelphia 76ers (Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET).

