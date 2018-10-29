CavsHawks Game Preview

Game Summary

The Wine & Gold continue their three-game home stand on Tuesday night when they battle the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

On Tuesday, Cleveland will be looking to secure their first win of the 2018-19 campaign as Larry Drew takes over as acting head coach following the release of Tyronn Lue on Sunday.

Drew has plenty of coaching experience, including a stint with Atlanta from 2010-13. Drew led the Hawks to a 128-102 (.557) overall record, including three straight playoff appearances as the team's bench boss. The former NBA point guard also manned the Cavs helm last season for a nine-game stretch in which his squad won eight of those games.

In order to get their first win, Drew and the Cavaliers are going to have to have to play well right out of the gate. Six Cavs players are averaging double figures in scoring this season: Kevin Love (19.0), Jordan Clarkson (16.2), George Hill (12.3), Rodney Hood (12.0), Cedi Osman (12.0) and Collin Sexton (11.2).

The Cavs have outrebounded their opponents in five of their last six games. In their most recent game against the Pacers, the Wine & Gold had a 39-24 (plus-15) edge on the glass, which was their biggest rebound margin this season.

Lets not forget about the Cavs ability to convert from the charity stripe. The Cavs have the fifth-highest free throw percentage in the NBA this season at .822, which includes a .906 (48-53) mark over the last three games (since 10/24/18). The Wine & Gold shot 20-22 (.909) from the free throw line versus Indiana.

At the other end of the court, the Hawks are looking to return to .500 by getting a win against the team they topped just over a week ago.

In order to do so, Atlanta will want to see rookie Trae Young mimic his stat line from their last affair with Cleveland when the former Oklahoma standout dropped 35 points and 11 assists for his first career double-double.

The Hawks would also like to get more production from their other starters. In their most recent loss to the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta swingman Taurean Prince was the team's leading scorer with 16 points. Only Young, Prince, Vince Carter and Dewayne Dedmon scored in double digits in that game.

Atlanta and Cleveland will face off one more time this season when they head down to the Peach State on Saturday, December 29 to do battle at State Farm Arena.

Head-to-Head Matchup

After falling to Atlanta in their first matchup this season, there are a few things Cleveland will want to prepare for heading into Tuesday's rematch.

Cleveland has to keep rookie Trae Young and Atlanta's overall three-point play at bay in order to slow down their opponent's offense. The Hawks dropped 22 deep balls on the Cavs last Sunday, including six by Young. With better perimeter play from George Hill and Rodney Hood, the Cavs will force Atlanta to go inside where Tristan Thompson will be waiting.

Speaking of rookies, the Wine & Gold will want to see 2018 first round pick Collin Sexton continue to make his strides. The Alabama alum has scored in double-digits in each of the last three games, which includes a 12-point performance on Saturday. He also shot 8-9 (.889) from the charity stripe and dished out four assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

In terms of bench play, the Cavs need Jordan Clarkson to keep producing. He is leading the Wine & Gold reserves at 16.2 points per game (fourth-highest among all NBA bench players). The Cavs currently lead the Hawks in bench output, 47.8 ppg to 37.0 ppg.

