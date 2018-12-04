Daily News - December 4, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Drew doesn't believe sitting Collin Sexton in crunch time will stunt growth: 'Can learn just as much watching'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BROOKLYN -- With 2:42 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers clinging to a four-point lead, head coach Larry Drew signaled for Collin Sexton to come out of the game.

The competitive rookie wasn't happy. The look he shot to the bench spoke volumes.

It was a pressure moment, the Cavs' offense fading down the stretch again and in need of better execution. Sexton wanted to be part of that. He wanted to lead the team, take the next step in his development.

But this can be used as a learning experience too. It can teach him how to handle adversity, how to deal with a decision that can be disappointing in the moment. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Alec Burks: 'Hopefully' I will stay in Cleveland, but that's not up to me

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BROOKLYN -- Less than a week ago, Alec Burks was inside the Barclay's Center as the Utah Jazz were set to play the Brooklyn Nets. That's when he got the news: Burks had been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers along with a pair of second-round picks in exchange for Kyle Korver.

Late Monday night, on that same court where he was pulled early and his life forever changed, Burks was endearing himself to his new teammates after his two-handed dunk saved the Cavs from a fourth-quarter collapse.

Talk about full circle.

"I didn't even look at it like that," Burks said. "But yeah, it's crazy. Maybe I will look back later after this whole thing." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Alec Burks saves Cleveland Cavaliers from late-game collapse in 99-97 win against Brooklyn: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BROOKLYN -- The game was starting to slip away, shades of an early November matchup against the Orlando Magic where the Cleveland Cavaliers coughed up a five-point lead in the final 40-plus seconds and lost in stunning fashion.

Monday night featured the same horrible late-game execution -- the bad habits the Cavs are trying desperately to eliminate. They committed five costly turnovers in the fourth quarter. Poor shot selection wrecked any offensive flow. That one-on-one basketball that has become Cleveland's crutch when pressure hits popped back up.

The fourth quarter was once again a horror show. But that night in Orlando, the Cavs didn't have Alec Burks. This time in Brooklyn they did.

That turned out to be the difference, as his thunderous two-handed dunk with 3.2 seconds led the Cavs to a 99-97 win against the Brooklyn Nets. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: