Daily News- February 26, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 58 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-41) will play their second consecutive game at home, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (36-22) on Wednesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the 76ers, 141-94, in Philadelphia on Dec. 7, 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman heads overseas this week to scout rising draft prospect Deni Avdija

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers want a closer look at Israeli swingman Deni Avdija, who could be in the running for one of the top picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

General manager Koby Altman is headed overseas this week, spending about six days on the road to watch Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 6-foot-9 mystery man, sources tell cleveland.com. Avdija, who plays for Maccabi in both the Israeli Premier League and the EuroLeague, was named the FIBA Under-20 European Championship’s MVP last summer, leading the Israeli Under-20 junior national team to a gold medal.

The teenager typically gets more playing time, freedom and a bigger role in the Israeli league, which isn’t as competitive as the EuroLeague. That’s one of the many questions scouts and executives will have to parse through ahead of the 2020 draft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Finally a full-time head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff is ready to ‘go after it’

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: theathletic.com

CLEVELAND — J.B. Bickerstaff is back in a familiar position: taking over as head coach in the middle of a season to clean up the pieces of a struggling franchise.

During the 2015-16 season in Houston, Bickerstaff replaced Kevin McHale, whom he admired growing up. Two seasons later in Memphis, he replaced David Fizdale, one of his closest friends and someone who was in Bickerstaff’s wedding party.

Different reasons led to the coaching changes in Houston, Memphis and now in Cleveland, where he has replaced John Beilein as the Cavaliers’ head coach, but Bickerstaff has always been the guy next in line. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

