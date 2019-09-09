Daily News - September 9, 2019

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Aussie Boomers looking to rely on veteran guards, fight inside the paint during crucial World Cup matchup vs France
Author: Olgun Uluc
Publication: Fox Sports Australia
NANJING, China -- The Australian Boomers don’t have the same athleticism as France, but they make up for it in experience.
The French will put forward a relatively young team for their second phase matchup with Australia - the winner deciding the team that’ll finish atop the 2019 FIBA World Cup’s Group L - so it’s something the Boomers know they can take advantage of.
Patty Mills is 31, while Matthew Dellavedova just turned 29; the hope for Australia: overpower France’s young, athletic guards with veteran smarts.
“They do have an NBA-sized team, in terms of length and athleticism,” Boomers assistant, David Patrick, told foxsports.com.au. “I’m hopeful that our veteran guards can take advantage of their youth on the perimeter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
FIBA World Cup 2019 | Australia Vs France in all important clash
Author: Andrew McNurtry
Publication: News.com Australia
Australia are locked in an arm-wrestle with France at the FIBA World Cup as very little separates the teams in their second round match up.
It’s 46-all at half-time with the score trading hands throughout the half.
But France looked to get away when they took a nine-point lead in the third quarter, until Joe Ingles and Patty Mills hit back-to-back three-pointers to bring the score back within striking distance.
At three-quarter time, France lead 75-71.
But Australia hit back to lead with six minutes left, before France hit back with three minutes to go. - CLICK HERE to read full story.