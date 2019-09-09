Daily News - September 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Aussie Boomers looking to rely on veteran guards, fight inside the paint during crucial World Cup matchup vs France

Author: Olgun Uluc

Publication: Fox Sports Australia

NANJING, China -- The Australian Boomers don’t have the same athleticism as France, but they make up for it in experience.

The French will put forward a relatively young team for their second phase matchup with Australia - the winner deciding the team that’ll finish atop the 2019 FIBA World Cup’s Group L - so it’s something the Boomers know they can take advantage of.

Patty Mills is 31, while Matthew Dellavedova just turned 29; the hope for Australia: overpower France’s young, athletic guards with veteran smarts.

"They do have an NBA-sized team, in terms of length and athleticism," Boomers assistant, David Patrick, told foxsports.com.au. "I'm hopeful that our veteran guards can take advantage of their youth on the perimeter.

FIBA World Cup 2019 | Australia Vs France in all important clash

Author: Andrew McNurtry

Publication: News.com Australia

Australia are locked in an arm-wrestle with France at the FIBA World Cup as very little separates the teams in their second round match up.

It’s 46-all at half-time with the score trading hands throughout the half.

But France looked to get away when they took a nine-point lead in the third quarter, until Joe Ingles and Patty Mills hit back-to-back three-pointers to bring the score back within striking distance.

At three-quarter time, France lead 75-71.

But Australia hit back to lead with six minutes left, before France hit back with three minutes to go.