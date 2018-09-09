Daily News - September 9, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers sign David Nwaba to one-year, $1.5 million deal

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers and guard David Nwaba are finally partners, now that the free agent and former Bull has signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

The Cavs and Nwaba agreed to join forces Aug. 1, but it was a peculiar set of circumstances. Why? Nwaba picked Cleveland without agreement on the length or value of the contract.

Nwaba signed with the Cavs Saturday and the team announced the signing. The 6-4 guard is 25. He averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls last season, and has played parts of two years with Chicago and the Lakers.

The Bulls rescinded their qualifying offer to Nwaba, making him a free agent. After a brief courtship with a few teams, he chose the Cavs. Undrafted out of Cal-Poly in 2016, Nwaba earned all-defense and all-rookie honors in the G League. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs’ Osman makes long-distance connections for Turkey

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

One of the guys the Cleveland Cavaliers are counting on to assume a much-larger role this season is Cedi Osman.

The energetic 23-year-old, playing for the Turkish national team Friday against Germany in Hamburg, showed off some of the weapons in his arsenal in a 100-79 victory.

According to Eurohoops, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound Osman scored 20 points in 24 minutes in the second of two semifinals of the preparation tourney for the VTB Supercup.

In a game that also featured Philadelphia 76er Furkan Korkmaz (23 points, 6 3-pointers in 24 minutes in 29 minutes) and Milwaukee Buck Ersan Ilyasova (17 points, 8 boards, 6 dimes) as teammates, Osman nailed four from deep. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

