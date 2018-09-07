Daily News - September 7, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers host Tyler Ulis, Kobi Simmons and more on second day of free agent workouts

Author: Justin Rowan

Publication: Fear the Sword

The search to fill out the roster continues for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After working out Tyler Ulis, JaKarr Sampson, Alan Williams, and Marcus Georges-Hunt yesterday, the team held a second day of workouts.

Tyler Ulis was the one returning member for the Thursday workouts. He was joined by Kobi Simmons, Brandon Paul, and Rodney Purvis.

Ulis being brought back for a second day of workouts is certainly interesting. It could be a sign that the team is considering offering him a contract, or just that they felt they didn’t see enough with his previous workout.

The other thing of note is that this day of workouts seems to be focused on guard play. With Ulis and Simmons both as point guards, and Purvis and Paul playing shooting guard last season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers bring in Purvis, others for workout

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The reports of free-agency workouts for the Cleveland Cavaliers just keep on coming, as the team continues to give some veterans a look prior to the start of training camp Sept. 25.

According to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, the Cavs brought in Tyler Ulis, Brandon Paul, Rodney Purvis and Kobi Simmons for an audition Thursday.

Ulis is a 5-foot-9 point guard who spent the previous two seasons with the Suns. A report Wednesday also indicated Ulis was among those working out for the Cavs (along with Cleveland native and free-agent power forward JaKarr Sampson).

Ulis, 22, has good speed and vision but has struggled with his outside shot. He appeared in 71 games with the Suns last season, averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.