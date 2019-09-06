Daily News - September 6, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love organizing Cleveland Cavaliers pre-camp workouts in New York next week, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love’s incredible summer isn’t all about touring the country, dressing like a cowboy, climbing mountains, riding horses and flying helicopters. It’s also about preparing for the 2019-20 season.

Love, who has taken a prominent leadership role during this post-LeBron James rebuild, is organizing a team minicamp in New York next week, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Love did the same last year, hosting teammates in Miami and carrying on a tradition that James started years back. It’s a way to gather the many new faces for a series of on-court workouts and plenty of team bonding ahead of training camp, which will officially open with media day on Sept. 30. Even though Love didn’t join the Cavaliers in Salt Lake City or Las Vegas during summer league, he has been in touch with new head coach John Beilein and various members of the staff, which shows his commitment to the organization.

Cedi Osman and Matthew Dellavedova, two players participating in the FIBA World Cup, will not be in New York, where Love resides during the off-season. The other members of the Cavs, including three first-round picks (Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler), are expected to attend. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019: What to watch for in the Second Round

Author: Staff Writer

Publication: NBA.com

The First Round of the FIBA World Cup has come to a close and the Second Round is set to begin immediately.

The 16 countries advancing are finalised with four loaded groups of four teams, so the competition is sure to ramp up even more.

Before Second Round play gets underway, take a look at some key storylines to follow for the next segment of the tournament.

Serbia's dominance behind Bogdanovic

Serbia didn't just finish the First Round with a perfect 3-0 record, they steamrolled every team they faced. The results were jaw-dropping - they defeated Angola by 46, Philippines by 59 and Italy by 15 for a World Cup-best 120-point differential thus far. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Predicting Top Bucket-Getters from 2019-20 NBA Rookie Class

Author: Jonathan Wasserman

Publication: Bleacher Report

The 2019 NBA draft class includes a number of rookie scorers who get buckets in a variety of ways.

They'll each have different roles and specialties in terms of how they generate their offense.

To give you an idea of how those specifics will shake out, we predicted the points-per-game leader, the master of the mid-range and post, the most potent and effective shooter from long range, the top transition weapon, the most complete and well-rounded scorer, the best microwave scorer and the slickest out of isolation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: