Daily News - September 4, 2019

Kevin Love appears on HBO’s ‘The Shop'

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took Kevin Love nearly two years to adjust to his role as part of the Cavaliers’ Big Three following the return of LeBron James in 2014.

“It took me that long to really absorb it, realize what sacrifice was... It’s not a quick learning curve taking a backseat and another backseat. I really had to to learn,” Love said during an appearance Tuesday night on James’ HBO series “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

Love, who has become an advocate for mental health issues since revealing he suffered a panic attack during a game two seasons ago, said it wasn’t easy for him coming over from Minnesota to Cleveland.

"I went from being the top dog to... I had to take a backseat and let the real mother f-----s flourish. I had to learn how to sacrifice, but that’s not a learned thing. You have to experience it because I went from a situation where we had never won.

“I was still a star, but I was afraid to be myself. I think that gave me anxiety as well. I was afraid to just be myself.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Former Cavalier Anderson Varejao hits game-winning shot as Brazil topples Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anderson Varejao and Brazil are moving on to the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China after they knocked off Greece, 79-78, on Tuesday.

Varejao had a game-high 22 points, including the go-ahead floater with 14 seconds left, as Brazil rallied from a 17-point deficit in the first half. He also had nine rebounds and two assists in the win.

Brazil closes out group play on Thursday against Montenegro.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just 13 points in the loss. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Delly's Aussies Dominate as Cedi, Turkey Suffer Heartbreaker

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

Heading into Day 2 of FIBA World Cup action, Cavaliers Cedi Osman and Matthew Dellavedova were looking to build off their respective nations' hot starts in group play. Delly's Aussies did just that on Tuesday morning, knocking off Senegal, 81-68, for their second-straight victory. However, Cedi and Team Turkey weren't so lucky - falling to Team USA, 93-92, in OT. Despite the loss, the Turks now know they can hang with the world's best, which should give them confidence as they move into the latter stage of group play.

For a more in-depth recap, read on below and be sure to follow all the action at FIBA.com while checking out some of the best images from the 2019 World Cup at Cavs.com.

Following a monster performance which saw him score a game-high 24 points against Team Canada, Matthew Dellavedova lost some of his scoring sizzle against Senegal, but made up for it in both the rebound and assist categories. In total, the Wine & Gold guard netted six points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the 81-68 victory. Spurs guard Patty Mills led the Boomers in scoring this time around with 22 while Utah swingman Joe Ingles nearly netted a triple-double performance with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Phoenix big man Aron Baynes rounded out Australia's double-digit scoring efforts with 12 points.

For Senegal, Xane Dalmeida led his squad with 14 points while Maurice Ndour and Youssoupha Ndoye both finished with 13. Ndoye also posted 10 boards for a double-double performance. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

