Daily News - September 4, 2018

Three Cleveland Cavaliers playing in World Cup qualifiers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cavaliers will play for their home countries in 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers this month, a team source told cleveland.com.

Center Tristan Thompson (Canada), forward Cedi Osman (Turkey), and center Ante Zizic (Croatia) are all expected to participate in the second round of the global tournament.

In Thompson's case, the Canadians are playing the Americas qualifier Sept. 13-17, while Osman's Turkish team and Zizic's Croatian team will compete in the European tournament over the same dates.

The 2019 World Cup is in China.

There are no Cavaliers on the American team, which consists of some G League players and, compared to the United States' star studded Olympic teams, unknown NBA players. Kevin Love, a gold medalist for the U.S. in 2012, attended Team USA's minicamp this summer and is eligible to play in the China World Cup. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Osman’s biggest rookie surprise? Cavaliers fans

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

It would be safe to presume Cedi Osman went through more than a few new experiences during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18.

However, what surprised the promising youngster the most may come as a surprise to most, which will only serve to increase the popularity of one of the most popular players on the Cleveland roster.

Appearing on CavsHQ, the team’s flagship show on WTAM (AM-1100), Osman said it was the fans — especially, the Cleveland fans — whose enthusiasm caught his attention.

“Probably the fans,” Osman told the show’s co-hosts, Rafa Hernandez Brito and Joe Gabriele. “Fans are incredible here, how they support the team, like every night.

“Same instinct, they’re supporting us every time. If you’re back 10 points, 15 points, we are up 10, 15 points, it doesn’t matter, they’re always there.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.