Daily News - September 30, 2018

Tyronn Lue begins dropping hints about his starting group

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- When the doors popped open to the practice facility Saturday afternoon, George Hill, JR Smith and Larry Nance Jr. were wearing wine-colored jerseys.

In past years, that was the color worn by starters, with the reserves wearing white -- the same hue worn by Sam Dekker, Collin Sexton, Ante Zizic and a handful of others this afternoon.

Was this the first morsel of information about Lue's starting plans this season? Perhaps it's a touch too early in training camp to start making declarations. After all, the Cavs won't play their first regular-season game until Oct. 17. Sunday will be the annual Wine and Gold Scrimmage, which will be held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, and may provide a few more clues.

If these little nuggets aren't telling enough, maybe Lue's comments following Saturday's practice will be.

JR Smith lashes out at NBA for making him cover up new 'Supreme' tattoo on leg

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman JR Smith vented on social media Saturday afternoon after hearing from the league office about one of his new tattoos.

"So I was informed today that I would be fined every game if I don't cover up my Supreme Tattoo on my leg during these games," Smith wrote with three laughing emojis on Instagram. "These people in the league office are something else."

Smith angrily added a middle finger emoji at the end of his message. But he wasn't done just yet.

"I swear I'm the only person they do s--- like this to," he said. "So you mean to tell me I have to cover up my tattoo for what? You don't make people cover up Jordan logos, NIKE checks or anything else but because it's me it's a problem all of a sudden!!! S--- whack."

New Cavalier Sam Dekker ready to run with a new opportunity in Cleveland

Author: Hayden Grove

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio--Sam Dekker was born to run.

Well, at least born to run on the hardwood.

"That's really been me my whole life," Dekker said. "I've loved getting up and down the court."

Fortunately, the former Wisconsin Badgers standout is in the perfect place to do just what he loves.

Since his first day on the job in 2016, head coach Tyronn Lue has been very open about his desire for the Cavaliers to be a fast-paced, high-tempo basketball team.

