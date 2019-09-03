Daily News - September 3, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers Rookie Dylan Windler Is Ready To Take The Next Step In His Career

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

While the Cleveland Cavaliers are only projected to win around 24 games next year, it should still be fun, albeit losing, basketball. The team's offense should look fluid and inventive under new head coach John Beilein. Collin Sexton, who finished last season with Second Team All-Rookie honors, will be a huge benefactor of this as Beilein's system features lead guards offensively. Ditto for Sexton's backcourt partner Darius Garland, who the Cavaliers selected fifth-overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But, Garland won't be the only rookie expected to make an immediate impact for the Cavaliers next season. Rookie forward Dylan Windler, who Cleveland nabbed with the twenty-sixth pick out of Belmont, should see a lion's share of minutes right out of the gate. This is due to the fact that other than Windler, the only other small forwards on Cleveland's roster are Cedi Osman and Sindarius Thornwell. But, Windler seems level-headed coming in to contribute right away for the Cavaliers.

"I wouldn't say I feel the pressure yet," said Windler. "I try not to set too high of expectations for myself since it's my rookie year. But, I'll do everything I can every night to get better and do the things I can to contribute to the team."

Windler envisions himself making immediate contributions on offense in catch and shoot situations, off-ball cutting and plenty of pin downs. In a sense, Windler will be utilized in Cleveland's system similarly to how the Utah Jazz feature Joe Ingles. Windler agrees with that sentiment and shared that Ingles was a player he drew a lot of comparisons to coming out of Belmont. He believes this is because of their ability to pass, especially in the pick and roll as well as their mutual ability to stretch the floor. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

30 Teams in 30 Days: Cavaliers set to lean heavily on young roster

Author: Shaun Powell

Publication: NBA.com

agent news and player movement. From the defending-champion Toronto Raptors to just about every other team in the league, change was the most applicable word when it came to describing team rosters for the 2019-20 season.

With the opening of training camps just around the corner, NBA.com's Shaun Powell will evaluate the state of each franchise as it sits today -- in order of regular-season finish from 2018-19 -- as we look at 30 teams in 30 days.

Today's team: Cleveland Cavaliers

2018-19 Record: 19-63, did not qualify for the playoffs

Key additions: Darius Garland (Draft), Kevin Porter Jr. (Draft), Dylan Windler (Draft), John Beilein (coach) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Boomers survive Senegal scare

Author: Will Swanton

Publication: The Australian

Matthew Dellavedova is excited. We know he’s excited because he’s gushed the word six times in a particularly exciting 90-second interview for the Cleveland Cavaliers website. He’s excited that his wife, Anna, is expecting their first child, a son of a gun. He’s excited about the upcoming 82-game NBA season and working with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ new coach, John Beilein. But he’s especially excited, he says, about the possibility of the Australian Boomers winning the World Cup.

He may need to temper the excitement, just a jot, after a spluttering performance to beat a raw but athletic Senegal 81-68 last night and virtually guarantee a quarter-final berth. Most of the excitement has stemmed from Joe Ingles’ face-saving haul of 17 points, ten rebounds and nine assists, just one assist shy of a triple-double.

Senegal has come off a 54-point thrashing from Lithuania and the Boomers have begun as if they’ve expected a walk in the Dongguan park, passes going astray and shots failing to find the cotton in a generally sluggish opening term. Trailing early by six points against an opposition excited by the thought of a major upset, they’ve narrowly skipped away in the second half thanks primarily to Ingles’ wizardry and Dellavedova’s industriousness. When sweat has pooled on the court, he’s grabbed a towel and mopped it up himself. - CLICK HERE to read full story.