Daily News - September 29, 2018

Cavaliers News: David Nwaba Turned Down Pacers Contract to Sign with CLE

Author: Kyle Newport

Publication: Bleacher Report

Before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in early September, former Chicago Bulls guard David Nwaba had a multi-year offer from a different playoff contender.

However, his top priority was finding the right situation—even if it meant taking a one-year deal.

"Indiana wanted me for two years, but Cleveland seemed like a better fit," Nwaba revealed recently, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. "Young guys as well as veterans on this team so I thought it was a perfect fit and knew I was going to get my opportunity here."

An undrafted free agent in 2016, Nwaba is now on his third team in three seasons. He spent his first season in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers before moving on to the Chicago Bulls last year via waivers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

JR Smith hopes Cavaliers teammates can learn from his past mistakes

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- JR Smith threw soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. He had a major gaffe at the end of NBA Finals Game 1 that turned him into an internet meme. He allegedly tossed a fan's cell phone into a construction site in July.

And that was just in the last year.

Truth is, Smith could fill a novel with his career mistakes. Who can forget Milwaukee a few years ago when Smith went over to greet Jason Terry on the Bucks' bench while play was going on? What about the time he untied an opponent's shoe while at the free throw line? Smith's suspension in the 2015 playoffs, stemming from a violent and uncalled for swing that connected with Boston's Jae Crowder, nearly cost the Cavs in the conference semifinals.

The list goes on. But you get the point. His antics over the years were too much for New Orleans, Denver and New York. Will they become too much for Cleveland? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Marla Ridenour: Early months of season could test Cavaliers’ ‘no tanking’ vow

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

INDEPENDENCE — “No tanking,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue proclaimed on Monday.

It was not a vow of defiance, but rather the conclusion of a study the Cavs conducted of 10 NBA teams and how they proceeded after the free-agency loss or retirement of a superstar.

Some of the franchises the Cavs examined are still trying to claw their way back to contention. The departure of LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers means the Cavs will open the season Oct. 17 at Toronto without James for just the fifth time in the past 16 years. Owner Dan Gilbert knows the hell the previous four hath wrought.

In 2011, armed with the first and fourth picks after a 19-63 season without James, the Cavs drafted Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson and still finished 21-45. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

