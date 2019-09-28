Daily News - September 28, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s tech improvements up the wow factor while keeping an eye on the future

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ask Mike Conley, the Cavaliers Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, about the technological improvements at the transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and he can barely contain his enthusiasm. He goes on about gigabits, fiber backbones, and 2-4ms latency like a kid talking about his new toys on Christmas. He raves about the arena’s new data center with the pride of a new papa.

Me? I just want to know if the Wi-Fi got better.

The answer, Conley says, is of the "yes, but..." variety, but more on that later.

When the Cavs and owner Dan Gilbert kicked in an extra $45 million to the renovation’s original $140 million budget, part of that money was earmarked for tech upgrades. The goal was three-fold: to enhance guest experience, ensure fans didn’t miss any of the action taking place in the bowl and, perhaps most importantly, extend the life of the arena.

"We built the infrastructure to really future-proof ourselves for the next 20 years," Conley says. "Because technology comes and goes. It's fickle and what's relevant this year may not be relevant next year. It might become stale. What we didn't want to do is back ourselves into a solution that grew stale too quickly. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s clubs and suites offer luxury with a Cleveland flair

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You know the old ad slogan, "Membership has its privileges"?

That certainly applies to the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where big spenders have access to private clubs and suites that have been dressed up to impress.

The new premium seating options, all built from the private money portion of the $185 million renovation, actually debuted last season as part of the project’s Phase 2. But it’s not until you see them alongside the arena’s brand-new public spaces that this aspect of the project’s goals start to come into focus. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Loudville revamped in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of the residual effects of the renovation at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse looks to be an intriguing one: The socioeconomic divide that exists between upper- and lower-level sections is being bridged.

Face it, if you sat in Loudville in past seasons, dining options were extremely limited. And the t-shirt cannon? Forget about it. Remember the lottery-parachute drop? Those tickets didn't land in the cheap seats very often.

And while the range of the cannon will remain limited, the Loudville level's transformation is one of the arena's most comprehensive changes.

The Budweiser Brew House and the Loudville Overlook Bar have been installed on the south side of the arena. To make room, 1,000 seats were removed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: