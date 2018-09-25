Daily News - September 25, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

'This is where I wanted to be': Kevin Love at Cavs Media Day 2018

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio - Cavs forward Kevin Love spoke at Cavs media day about his active summer and what he sees from this team going forward.

The Cavaliers' franchise player has become one of the leading voices for mental health awareness and one of several NBA stars to open up about his own history with anxiety and panic attacks. Love first did that in a powerful essay titled "Everyone Is Going Through Something," which appeared on the Player's Tribune in early March.

Last week, he announced the launch of the Kevin Love Fund -- an initiative aimed at helping people improve their physical and emotional well-being. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

'Being a playoff team is our goal': Tyronn Lue at Cavaliers Media Day 2018

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio - Cavs coach Tyronn Lue answered questions Monday at media day about how this will be a different season for the team, what his approach will be, and what he thinks of some of the key players on this year's team.

Lue said he and his staff know that teaching will be a big theme of the 2018-19 season, and that when he meets with the players, he will tell them, "It's not about wins and losses; it's about wins and lessons."

He also said the Cavs had no intention of "tanking" this season, and that "being a playoff team is our goal." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kyle Korver contemplated retirement this off-season, but family blessing and love for the game brought him back

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kyle Korver said he contemplated retirement this summer following an incredibly difficult few months on and off the court.

"I was done," Korver said Monday afternoon at Media Day. "I was just done. I took a good chunk of time and kind of got away from the game and really evaluated a lot of things and tried to decide if I still had the desire to play. Talking to my wife, my family, look at my kids, you know, we didn't really talk it through anything yet, but just tried to get a good feel for where they're at in life and after doing all that, I wanted to come back and I still wanted to play, still love the game and so I'm excited to be back."

Korver was in a dark place by the end of the season. He left the locker room immediately after Game 4 of the NBA Finals and didn't speak to anyone, something he apologized for during his session with reporters on Monday. But it was easy to see the pain on his face. His hurt didn't stem from getting swept either. It wasn't even about a rocky season that tested everybody. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

