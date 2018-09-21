Daily News - September 21, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers, Kevin Love set to begin NBA life without LeBron on media day

Author: David Glasier

Publication: News-Herald

The Cavaliers officially embark on the 2018-19 season Sept. 24 with media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence.

They'll do so without LeBron James, whose second stint with the Cavs ended July 1 when he announced he was leaving as a free agent, and then signed a four-year, $153.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During those four seasons, James led the Cavaliers to four straight Eastern Division titles, four trips to the NBA Finals and the 2016 NBA championship.

With the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player having again taken his talents elsewhere, it's likely there will be many fewer national media types at Cavs media day this year than typically made their way to Independence when James, aka "The King," held court to lay out his expectations for the upcoming season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs waive Williams, officially sign Simmons

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

It probably won’t mean a whole lot come February, but the Cavaliers have waived JaCorey Williams less than one week after signing him, and officially signed Kobi Simmons, per the NBA’s official transactions log.

The Cavs presumably signed Williams to secure his G-League rights and send him to the Canton Charge. They did the same last season, waiving Williams one day after giving him a contract. They executed the same plan with guards Isaac Hamilton and Scoochie Smith just last week. Both are also headed for Canton.

Anyway, Williams is 6-foot-8 and appeared in 49 games with the Charge last season. He compiled solid G-League averages of 15.7 points and 4.9 rebounds before leaving for Israeli club Hapoel Galil in March. The Cavs clearly want to give him a longer look for a reason.

As for Simmons, this signing was reported last week. It appears he will actually be with the team when training camp tips off Tuesday in Independence, Ohio. He has an outside shot to make the team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018-19 NBA Season Preview

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Basketball Insiders

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not be as different as you think, especially with most of their Finals core returning from last season. They may not be contenders, but the question is can they stay in the playoff hunt while their big contracts age off the books? Basketball Insiders takes a look at the Cavaliers in this 2018-19 NBA Season Preview.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer the talk of the town in the Eastern Conference. The King has left his post for a venture westward and the organization he was the face of is now on its own.With a mixture of veterans and inexperience, it’s going to be a roller coaster season for the wine and gold, but they’ll be better prepared this time around for the departure of LeBron James. - CLICK HERE to read full story.