Daily News - September 20, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers announce inaugural Wall of Honor class

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that Wayne Embry, Bill Fitch, the late John Johnson, Nick Mileti and the late John “Hot Rod” Williams will make up the inaugural class of the Wall of Honor -- a new way to pay tribute to individuals who have made significant contributions to the organization and played a distinguished, pivotal role in franchise history.

“These five great Cavaliers represent a wonderful inaugural class and debut for the Wall of Honor program,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski. “We can look at each of their unique contributions to the franchise and clearly see the significant impact they had and the special place they hold and deserve as part of our history. We also look forward to the continuation of the program in years to come and future recognition for others that have earned their inclusion as part of this very special place of honor within the Cavaliers franchise.”

The official induction ceremony will be held during Cleveland’s Nov. 17 home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wall of Honor, which will reside prominently in the North Atrium area of newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s main concourse, will feature a mosaic of custom designed tiles that represent each honoree. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2019-20 Preseason Profile: Larry Nance Jr.

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Cleveland sports fans love nothing more than an athlete who “gets us.” And no Cavalier understands this better than Larry Nance Jr. – who’s one of us.

Nance understands the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat that comes with being a Clevelander. That’s why he takes his and his team’s improvement so personally.

Nobody on the roster spent more offseason time honing his game at Cleveland Clinic Courts than Nance – a fixture in Independence over the summer. As he did over his four-year career at Wyoming, he’s gotten incrementally better in each of his four NBA seasons – showing marked improvement in all major categories.

Taken No. 27 overall by the Lakers in 2015, Nance was dealt to his hometown team – along with Jordan Clarkson – at the 2018 Trade Deadline, with the Wine & Gold shipping Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first rounder that turned out to be Moritz Wagner to the Lakers. (Thomas has played in 29 total games since the trade, Frye retired after his final season with Cleveland and Wagner was shipped to the Wizards this summer.) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Embry, Fitch, Williams among Cavaliers’ inaugural Wall of Honor class

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Wayne Embry, Bill Fitch, the late John Johnson, Nick Mileti and the late John “Hot Rod” Williams have been selected for the inaugural class of the Cavaliers’ Wall of Honor, which will help celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary season.

The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 17, when the Cavs host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 12-foot by 44-foot wall will be located in the new North Atrium area of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and feature a tile mosaic for each honoree, along with two silver tiles detailing their contributions.

Also recognized on the wall will be the Cavs’ eight jersey retirees — Austin Carr, Brad Daugherty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Larry Nance Sr., Mark Price, Bobby “Bingo” Smith, Nate Thurmond and Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Joe Tait. Their information will be on two gold tiles.

A two-time league executive of the year, Embry held several titles within the Cavs’ front office from 1986-99, becoming the first African-American president and chief operating officer of an NBA team in 1994. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: