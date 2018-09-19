Daily News - September 19, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love Fund launches, as Cavaliers All-Star continues initiative focusing on mental health wellness

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love's successful summer took another step forward on Tuesday morning, as he announced the launch of the Kevin Love Fund -- an initiative aimed at helping people improve their physical and emotional well-being.

"Today I'm starting the Kevin Love Fund," Love announced on The Today Show. "Which is going to empower people to really work on their physical, but also their mental well-being because we know that is so huge. It's really a special time. We're beating down this stigma as much as we can."

Love teamed up with brand partners Bring Change to Mind and the Just Keep Livin Foundation. He also partnered with Headspace, a company that developed an app for meditation, that he is working with through his alma mater UCLA. According to Love, the hope is that this "brings legs with Nike and a brand partner like Banana Republic to keep the initiative moving forward."

The Cavaliers' franchise player has become one of the leading voices for mental health awareness and one of several NBA stars to open up about his own history with anxiety and panic attacks. Love first did that in a powerful essay titled "Everyone Is Going Through Something," which appeared on the Player's Tribune in early March. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Legion GC hosting NBA 2K19 tournament this weekend

Author: Joe Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It may not be a ticket to a professional career in esports, but it's a start.

Cavs Legion GC of the NBA 2K League is hosting a NBA 2K19 gaming tournament this weekend with a total prize pool of $1,000. There will also be additional prizes from team sponsors SteelSeries and Hot Pockets.

The event is doubling as a launch party for the newest version of the NBA 2K franchise. Gamers will have a chance to impress Cavs Legion star Brandon Caicedo (Hood) and GM Anthony Muraco, who will be in attendance to interact with fans.

Registration for the tournament is $10, while fans can attend for free. The event is this Saturday, September 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the 1Life2Play Gaming and Esports Lounge, 31031 Center Ridge Rd., in Westlake. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Two-year renovation of Quicken Loans Arena will result in a deduction of about 1,000 seats

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The 2018-19 NBA season will be the 25th for the Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena.

It will also be the last before the final touches are put on a two-year renovation of the arena. The Cavs, as Crain's Jay Miller reported on Tuesday, Sept. 18, have have committed an additional $45 million to the project, which will now cost $185 million — $115 million of which will be covered by the team.

The new-look Q — with its glass facade, expansive atrium, new neighborhoods and gathering spaces — will debut in the fall of 2019. And when it does, it will have about 1,000 fewer seats.

The Cavs had been cautious about saying what the capacity would be for the renovated Q, since plans could change as construction progresses, but CEO Len Komoroski was more specific when he spoke at an SME Cleveland networking lunch on Monday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

