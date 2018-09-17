Daily News - September 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Channing Frye back with Cleveland Cavaliers in familiar role

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Channing Frye spent nearly three years in Cleveland, becoming an integral locker-room presence and a reliable bench piece before getting sent to the Los Angeles Lakers during a flurry of moves at the February trade deadline.

Frye is back with the Cavaliers.

His role is obvious: tasked with providing much-needed leadership and comedic relief in the first season of the post-LeBron era, which could be trying based on past history.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs taking confident, 'hungry' approach after departure of LeBron

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The obvious similarity between the 2010-11 and 2018-19 Cleveland Cavaliers is the two clubs were forced to deal with the grim prospects of a post-LeBron world.

Yet the organization's approach in the weeks and months after James exited for the Los Angeles Lakers is about as different as the superstar switching from The Decision in 2010 to a brief news release from Klutch Sports that announced his latest departure on a Sunday night in July.

"I think the best way that I look at it — and I won't say this as a cascading statement for the organization the first time, because I wasn't at a level that I would feel comfortable making that — I think there was a genuine fear of what would happen after he left the first time," Cavs president of business operations Nic Barlage said.

In the summer of 2010, Barlage was entering his second year as the Cavs' vice president of sales and service. He left the organization in February 2014 (five months before James announced his return) for a senior-level job with the Phoenix Suns, and returned as one of the Cavs' top business leaders last October. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Veteran George Hill Is Key To The Future Of The Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

During the 2018 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge investment in their future. At eighth overall, the team selected former Alabama point guard Collin Sexton as their guard of the future, hoping to fill the void left by former franchise point guard Kyrie Irving. Sexton, who had a sensational Las Vegas Summer League, is likely to be slotted in as the Cavaliers starting point for this season as well.

It feels almost foolish to hand over the keys to a franchise to a nineteen-year-old that has never played a minute of NBA basketball, especially one that has lost not only Irving but LeBron James as well. But, Sexton has some help behind him in veteran point guard George Hill. Originally brought to Cleveland last year to help a nearly lost season, Hill will now begin this year instead helping Cleveland's future. When Sexton was drafted by Cleveland, there were a few questions about his game at the NBA level. Thankfully, Hill can mentor Sexton in all of those things to help the Young Bull develop into the Cavaliers' guard of the future. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James ex-team-mate on Lakers title chances and Cavaliers exit

Author: James Walters

Publication: Daily Express

The 33-year-old opted to quit his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers for the bright lights of LA this summer.

James signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, with the three-time NBA champion ready for a new challenge.

The small forward will link up with the Lakers’ young core, with James teaming up with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram.