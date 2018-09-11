Daily News - September 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Can Collin Sexton shoot well enough for Cavaliers to be rookie of the year?

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Collin Sexton's peers think he could be rookie of the year, which would do wonders for the Cavaliers' transition plan.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot.

Sexton is 19 and the Cavs made him the eighth overall draft pick in June.

If he's as good as the other NBA rookies think (he and Deandre Ayton tied for the most votes among players drafted in 2018 to be ROTY), then Cleveland solidifies a spot (point guard) that gave them trouble last year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Check Under The Hood

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Maybe it’s his demeanor on and off the court, but sometimes it’s hard to believe that Rodney Hood is still just 25 years old. In the world of bombast and braggadocio that sometimes embodies professional sports, Rodney Hood is a quiet storm.

On Monday, the Wine & Gold kept their young swingman in the fold – inking him to a deal to remain in Cleveland for the upcoming season. And with exactly two weeks remaining before Training Camp tips off, the Cavaliers are inching closer to rounding out this year’s roster.

Some fans might still be smarting from Hood’s struggles during last season’s Playoff run – where the former Duke standout struggled to find his rhythm – averaging just 7.4 points per in 17 contests, earning five DNP-CDs along the way. But examining Hood’s body of work through his first four seasons portends a player trending upward and whose best days might still be ahead of him. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rodney Hood signs 1-year contract with Cavaliers

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

Rodney Hood has signed the one-year, $3.4 million qualifying offer the Cavaliers made to him on June 29 before free agency began on July 1, the team announced on Sept. 10. Hood will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Hood, a 6-foot-8 guard, was acquired from the Utah Jazz at the trading deadline last winter. He averaged 10.8 points a game in 21 regular season games with the Cavaliers. He played in 17 playoff games with one start and averaged 5.8 points in 15.3 minutes a game. He was 13 of 50 (26 percent) on three-points in the playoffs while hitting 35.2 percent of his shots overall in the postseason. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: