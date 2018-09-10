Daily News - September 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Figuring Out Tristan Thompson's Trade Value Before Training Camp

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

With the NBA regular season only a little over a month away, players will soon be reporting to training camp to get ready for the eighty-two game grind. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, this year's training camp will be a lot more interesting compared to last season's. Obviously, with LeBron James now with the Los Angeles Lakers, there is an opening in Cleveland for a starting small forward. There is also going to be an interesting camp battle for the team's starting point guard position between veteran guard George Hill and rookie Collin Sexton. The only for sure starting spot is for Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love, who will lock down either the starting power forward or center spot for Cleveland.

The reason Love's starting position is in flux? Because of yet another training camp battle. The Cavaliers are in an awkward position right now, with a glut of bigs on their roster. Besides Love, the most prominent of the two are Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. Both Thompson and Nance have similar skillsets. They are both high-energy, explosive athletes that have a nose for rebounding the ball. Both can play the center spot alongside Love and compliment well with his ability to score from all over the court. With both Thompson and Nance possessing similar skillsets, it will be a tough battle to see who ends up joining Love in the starting frontcourt this October.

But, there are a few things that play into Nance's favor in the upcoming training camp battle. While Thompson compliments Love's skill set on the offensive side of the ball, Nance is statistically proven to be a better fit. According to Twitter user Hardwood Paroxysm, when Nance and Love both share the court, the Cavaliers are significantly better on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The Cavaliers front office has made it clear that they want the team to be Eastern Conference contenders and looking at statistics like these really put a damper on Thompson joining the starting crew. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rodney Hood accepts Cavaliers' $3.4 million qualifying offer, sets up free agency next summer

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rodney Hood ended his restricted free agency by accepting the Cavaliers' $3.4 million qualifying offer and placing a bet on himself for a big season this year.

He informed the Cavs of his decision today, sources told cleveland.com.

Hood, 25, a gifted, 6-8 forward, will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He left a multiyear deal from the Cavs worth about $7 million per season on the table by accepting their qualifying offer.

Sources said Hood was seeking a contract for more than $9 million per season from the Cavs. For comparison, the Celtics signed restricted free agent Marcus Smart to a four-year, $52 million deal this summer, and the Bulls matched the four-year $78 million offer sheet Zach LaVine signed with the Kings. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love must revert to Minnesota days if Cavaliers are to survive LeBron James' departure

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are Kevin Love's team now.

In the run-up to the Cavs' 2018-19 training camp that starts with media day on Sept. 24, cleveland.com is taking a look at each roster player and what might be expected of him this season if this team is to survive LeBron James' departure and make a legitimate run at a playoff spot.

For Love, who turned 30 on Friday and signed a four-year, $120 million extension in the offseason, he is now the face of a franchise that has been to four straight Finals and lost LeBron to the Lakers via free agency.

Season rewind.

Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 59 games last season, spent mostly at center. He was named an All-Star for the fifth time in 10 seasons, but missed the game (and, obviously, a ton of others) because of a broken bone in his left hand. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

