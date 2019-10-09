Daily News - October 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tristan Thompson shows familiar hustle for Cavaliers, as his role at power forward expands to 3-point line

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson has made a career from playing around the rim and being a viable option out of the high pick and roll.

Whether it’s catching lobs or rolling to the hoop, Thompson knows how to operate in the middle of the floor. On Monday in the Cavs’ preseason opener, Thompson showed how his skills can translate for a team in transition. In the Cavs’ 120-89 victory over San Lorenzo de Almagro (Argentina) on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Thompson had a double-double, scoring 14 points on 58.3% shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds in 26 minutes.

“He’s really taken on a real premier leadership in the team,” coach John Beilein said. “He huddles us up every time, and just his energy gives us leadership, too. Without saying a word, I think people understand, he’s all in to get as much hustle rebounds or plays. He finished around the basket, too, which was good.”

Thompson helped open the Cavs’ offense with his ability to play around the hoop. In the video below, Thompson received a pass from Brandon Knight and exploded to the rim for a dunk. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers turn Wine & Gold scrimmage into a lighthearted affair for fans

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A schedule quirk placed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ annual Wine and Gold Scrimmage a day after the preseason opener. Because of that, head coach John Beilein wanted to protect his players Tuesday night, rather than push them hard on what would have amounted to a back-to-back.

The players warmed up, stretched and ran through some drills. There was a brief, modified scrimmage that looked more like a loose All-Star Game format, which allowed the camp invites to get some more action than the night before. But Beilein’s staff didn’t chart any of the action. It was more about the fans, who gathered in the lower bowl to get a glimpse of the young squad.

Throughout the night, the Cavs entertained the crowd with interviews over the speakers, a few dunks and light moments. Beilein even brought some fans on the floor for a fun free-throw competition with Cedi Osman and Brandon Knight. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love wants to stay in Cleveland, is committed to leading Cavaliers through rebuild

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love has already accomplished plenty during his NBA career. He’s a five-time All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, two-time Second Team All-NBA, 3-Point Champion and rebounding leader.

He carries a label that can never be stripped: NBA champion, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers cap their historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors, stifling Stephen Curry in the closing moments of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals -- a portrait that has been memorialized throughout Cleveland’s transformed arena.

Now 31, Love is entering the next chapter of his career, armed with scars that show where’s been and what he’s endured -- physically and mentally -- during 11 NBA seasons. The days of retreating into the shadows of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, embracing the vital role of Cleveland’s third wheel during a four-year Eastern Conference procession, are over. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

