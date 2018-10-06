Daily News - October 6, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: Can their plan work?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

ABOUT STARTING OVER

The Cavaliers opened training camp with a 3-hour practice.

That was the first sign this is a different Cavaliers team, even if most of the key players return.

But not LeBron James, and that's a franchise-shaking difference. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Jordan Clarkson changed his diet and summer workouts so he can't be judged by one horrible playoff run

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

When your postseason maiden voyage is akin to that of the Titanic, there are a few options: wallow in self-pity, blame others or look in the mirror.

Jordan Clarkson chose the latter.

And when he gazed into that polished piece of glass he was extremely dissatisfied with the reflection.

Clarkson saw a flawed basketball player, one whose weaknesses were exposed underneath the bright lights of the NBA Playoffs. He also saw someone who needed to slim down, his body fat having increased to an undesirable level. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love needed assurance that Cavaliers weren't going to tank before signing contract extension

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Kevin Love wanted to stay in Cleveland. The Cavs wanted him here.

But before any deal would be struck, Love wanted an answer from general manager Koby Altman and owner Dan Gilbert.

It wasn't about the length of a potential contract. Nor was it about money. It was a simple question: Which direction are the Cavs heading?

"The only thing I didn't want was I didn't want to be a team that was going to tank or be not competitive," Love said, recalling those conversations on Friday. "I've been a part of that for a couple of years (in Minnesota) and then we started to build something. I wanted this to be a building year and still be competitive. That was my only holdup about the whole thing. They had told me they didn't want to take a huge step back.

"I mean, obviously losing LeBron (James) you know what is going to happen with that, but I wanted to be part of something where we could continue to strive for all these banners up here and build something for the next several years." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: