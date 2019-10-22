Daily News - October 22, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Matthew Dellavedova and John Beilein’s starting point guard debate

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting point guard debate will come down to the final few days.

It’s between rookie Darius Garland and veteran Matthew Dellavedova -- the two guys head coach John Beilein sees as natural point guards. But when asked following Monday’s practice, Beilein said the decision hadn’t yet been made.

“We will see how tomorrow goes," Beilein said. "Not going to say yet. He and Delly, if both are healthy, we have a good starting point guard and good guy to come off the bench either way it goes.”

The Cavs will hold practice Tuesday afternoon, their final one before flying to Orlando for Wednesday’s regular season opener. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers claim former Golden State forward Alfonzo McKinnie off waivers, bring roster to 14

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed forward Alfonzo McKinnie off waivers Monday evening, league sources tell cleveland.com.

McKinnie, 27, was surprisingly released by the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, making him one of the most sought after players on the market. Because of Golden State’s tight salary cap situation and the need for an extra big given the injury to Willie Cauley-Stein, the Warriors opted to keep Marquese Chriss in favor of McKinnie, who became part of their regular rotation last season.

“It’s a really, really difficult move to make because we have so much respect for Zo and not only his talent on the court, but character off the court,” Kerr said about McKinnie Friday. “He’s been fantastic, just a real pro. He’s the kind of person you want on your team. And he’s an NBA player. He helped us win a lot of games last year; helped us get to the Finals. He’s everything you want from a player in your locker room in terms of being a great teammate and great worker.”

In 72 games, making five starts, McKinnie averaged 4.7 points on 48.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range to go with 3.4 rebounds. He played in 22 playoff games for the Warriors, averaging 3.0 points in 10.7 minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Inside Jordan Clarkson’s workouts with Kobe Bryant and a summer that has him more mentally prepared than ever

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Head coach John Beilein has labeled Jordan Clarkson a “wolf” because of his expected hunter role in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense.

But the soon-to-be free agent spent the summer trying to transform into a different kind of beast, developing the Mamba Mentality while working out with legend Kobe Bryant.

“Those were like the best two days of my summer,” Clarkson said. “He sat us down and we had a whole schedule. I feel like those two days I learned so much and it was great. Amazing process.”

Clarkson was specifically referencing the invite-only minicamp that he attended with 18 other current NBA players, nine development coaches and, of course, Bryant, Clarkson’s old Lakers teammate and buddy. It was dubbed the Mamba Sports Pro Invitational -- a get-together that could become a yearly event at the Mamba Sports Academy. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

