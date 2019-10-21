Daily News - October 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Late Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play man Fred McLeod's widow Beth gifts his famous ties to his colleagues, loved ones

Author: Tyler Carey

Publication: WKYC.com

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off their 50th season this Wednesday in Orlando. As we all know, however, a familiar face will not be with them when they do so.

The team, fans, and really all of Northeast Ohio are still grieving the loss of beloved television play-by-play man Fred McLeod, who died suddenly last month at the age of 67. No one was hit harder by his passing than his wife Beth, a meteorologist at Fox 8 News.

Known both for his enthusiasm and famous calls and catch phrases, Fred was also keen about wearing many colorful neckties while on the air. As he would often say, "You gotta have a good tie guy!"

Now, Beth is choosing to honor Fred's memory in a wonderful and appropriate way: by giving his tie collection away to friends, former colleagues, and even current and former Cavs players. Among those receiving a tie, according to Beth, will be Cavs legend LeBron James and Kevin Love, basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, members of her Fox 8 family, and the current Cavs broadcast crew. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Matthew Dellavedova Should, And Wants, To Stay With The Cleveland Cavaliers Beyond This Season

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

Heading into the 2019-20 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have five players with expiring contracts. These players are John Henson, Brandon Knight, Jordan Clarkson, Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova. All five could be moved by the annual trade deadline, but, there can be a case for the Cavaliers to retain some of them. Thompson could stay with Cleveland, the only team he’s played for, just as long as both the Cavaliers and his agent Rich Paul can agree to a team-friendly contract.

Then there’s Dellavedova, a long-time fan favorite, who returned to Cleveland last season in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Dellavedova is slated to make $9.6 million next season, just turned 29 years old and has showcased that he can be a reliable contributor to a contender. That and Cleveland is going to give part of their minutes at either guard position to Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Darius Garland, which leaves Dellavedova in a more reserved role. Despite all of this, Dellavedova has a clear desire to stay with the Cavaliers beyond this season.

“I do want to stay in Cleveland. I love it here,” said Dellavedova. “My wife really enjoys it here. The fans and organization have always been awesome to me but, for now, my primary focus remains on this upcoming season.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

With Completed Renovations Of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cavaliers Make It Clear How Much They Value Their Fans

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers had the pleasure of playing in the second-largest arena in the NBA, with an overall capacity of 20,562. But, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, then known as Quicken Loans Arena, was also the fourth-oldest and was ready for renovations to bring the facility to beyond modern NBA standards. But, when the time came to finally begin the arena’s overhaul, the Cavaliers organization did not forget what matters the most: its fans.

So, even when the organization elected to remove more than 1,000 seats from Loudville, they still had their fans at heart. That space is now home to the Budweiser BrewHouse, a standing-room-only space where fans can order food, drink and socialize - all while the Cavaliers are playing on the hardwood below. The BrewHouse was one of the largest gathering places that was part of the two-year, $185 million renovation of the arena.

“When you think about this project, it's about how could we create a venue and a platform here with the FieldHouse that is truly fan-centric,” said Nic Barlage, President of Business Operations for the Cavaliers. “Every decision we made, as you look at the transformation, was made around optimizing the fan experience. And we think we've accomplished that with this special project.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

